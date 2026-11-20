The exterior of the G80 Hybrid, which Genesis unveiled in a world premiere at the LA Auto Show in the United States on the 19th local time. Photo courtesy of Genesis

Genesis has unveiled its first G80 hybrid model. It boosts output and fuel efficiency over the existing gasoline model and extends the wheelbase to enhance cabin space and convenience for rear-seat passengers.

Genesis made the world debut of the G80 Hybrid at the 2026 LA Auto Show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the United States on the 19th local time.

The G80 Hybrid uses a parallel hybrid system that combines a rear-wheel-drive-based 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a starter motor (P1) and a drive motor (P2). The system produces a combined maximum output of 352 horsepower (PS) and maximum torque of 54.0 kgf·m, improvements of about 16% and 26%, respectively, over the existing G80 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline model.

The combined fuel economy is 14.1 km/L for the 2WD model equipped with 18-inch wheels, based on the company’s in-house research-center measurements. That is an improvement of about 34% over the existing gasoline model, and the car can travel about 1,029 km on a single tank. However, the figure is based on the company’s own measurements.

The car is equipped with a new seven-speed transmission developed from the rear-wheel-drive eight-speed transmission used in the existing 3.5-liter turbocharged gasoline model. The new transmission is shorter and improves power-transfer efficiency. A water-cooled hybrid battery also improves temperature management and battery utilization.

The range in which the car can be driven solely by its electric motor has also been expanded. In places such as underground parking garages, the car makes active use of EV mode from takeoff up to about 30 km/h, and minimizes engine intervention even in stop-and-go city traffic. Engine response during re-acceleration in EV mode has also been improved by about 18% over the existing 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline model, measured at 100 km/h.

The rear seats of the Genesis G80 Hybrid come with a range of convenience features, including independent power-reclining seats and a posture memory system. Photo courtesy of Genesis

Genesis is displaying key vehicles, including the G80 Hybrid and GV90, at the 2026 LA Auto Show in the United States. Photo courtesy of Genesis

The car also features Hybrid Hierarchical Predictive Control (HPC), which manages battery charge by predicting driving routes and traffic conditions, smart regenerative braking, and Stay Mode, which allows the climate control and infotainment systems to be used while the car is stationary.

Genesis has also focused on improving ride comfort and quietness. The car is fitted with dual-valve electronically controlled shock absorbers that separately control damping in compression and rebound. Adjustments to the final-drive gear ratio and engine vibration-reduction technology reduce drivetrain noise. The new seven-speed transmission uses a CPA damper to suppress fluctuations in engine speed, and the cabin’s sound-absorbing and insulating materials have also been upgraded.

Cabin space has been increased by extending the wheelbase by 130 mm. The rear seats feature an Easy Close system that shuts the doors at the touch of a button, Ergo Motion Seats with independent power reclining, a posture memory system, and power-operated door curtains.

Other features include a Vision Roof, flat wiper blades with integrated washers, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, a Surround View Monitor that can show blind spots beneath the vehicle, and Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist.

The exterior features a newly designed grille, along with new colors such as Barolo Red and Milos Blue and new 18- and 20-inch wheels. The leather seats inside feature a new quilting pattern.

Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis North America, said, “The introduction of a hybrid powertrain is an important step forward for Genesis and demonstrates our commitment to offering products tailored to the needs of discerning customers.” He added, “The G80 Hybrid combines the agile driving performance, advanced technology and high level of comfort customers expect from Genesis with improved fuel efficiency.”

Meanwhile, Genesis will operate an exhibition space of about 991.2 square meters at the LA Auto Show, which runs through the 29th. It will display a total of 11 vehicles, including the G80 Hybrid, the Genesis GV80 Hybrid making its North American debut, the GV90 Neolun First Edition, the Genesis GV90 and the Genesis GV60 Magma.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.