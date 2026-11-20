Fugenbio (CEO Kim Yun-su) recently announced that cepoLAB Biogenic Essence had surpassed 300 billion won in cumulative sales as a single product as of the end of October.

The milestone came just 10 months after cumulative sales reached 200 billion won at the end of last year, equivalent to average monthly sales of 10 billion won. It took 22 months to reach the first 100 billion won in October 2024, 14 months to surpass 200 billion won in December 2025, and 10 months to reach 300 billion won this time. At the current pace, annual sales of cepoLAB Biogenic Essence are expected to comfortably exceed 150 billion won this year.

On the 24th of last month, cepoLAB set a new sales record of 3.76 billion won, based on retail prices, during a CJ OnStyle one-day broadcast held as part of CCFK. It was the highest-ever sales record in the beauty category for a CJ OnStyle one-day broadcast.

cepoLAB has recently accelerated its push into global markets, securing placements in major overseas retail channels one after another. After entering @cosme, Japan’s leading beauty platform, last May, the brand plans to further strengthen its engagement with local consumers by operating an exclusive pop-up store on the platform from the 18th to the 24th.

It has also begun a full-fledged push into the North American market. After signing an official supply agreement with Costco, a leading U.S. retailer, cepoLAB is set to launch simultaneously at about 250 stores across the United States this month. Starting with this, it aims to expand its distribution network to major global beauty and retail channels, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Bluemercury, and strengthen its brand competitiveness in North America.

Meanwhile, Fugenbio signed an investment agreement worth 30 billion won last month with North Chungcheong Province and Eumseong County, and is working to build a production plant for bio-cosmetic ingredients on a 9,991-square-meter site in the Eumseong Human Smart Valley Industrial Complex.

The strategic move is intended to proactively meet demand for the cepoLAB brand, which is growing rapidly in key global markets such as the United States and Japan. The project is expected to strengthen the production base needed to expand the company’s global business while also contributing to local job creation and economic revitalization.

Kim Yun-su, CEO of Fugenbio, said, “I believe our global One&Only brand strategy, based on Kleps, a novel bio-substance we developed independently, has laid the foundation for cepoLAB’s growth,” adding, “Building on our proprietary biomaterials technology and production capabilities, we will make cepoLAB a bio-cosmetics brand that represents K-beauty.” Sanghee Jeon, reporter | nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.