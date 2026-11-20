A view of a homestay village established as part of the Hyundai Green Zone Project, which Hyundai Motor Company is carrying out in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Company ranked first in the automotive-company category of China’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment for the 11th consecutive year. The company was recognized for its continued ESG management and social contribution activities tailored to local conditions in China.

Hyundai Motor Company said on the 20th that it had been ranked first in the automotive-company category of the 2026 China Corporate Social Responsibility Development Index Assessment announced by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Since 2016, it has ranked first in the automotive-company category and second in the foreign-invested company category for 11 consecutive years, and third among all companies in China for six consecutive years.

Each year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences evaluates companies’ social responsibility management and the level of disclosure of related information, among other factors, and publishes its rankings. Hyundai Motor Company received high marks for strengthening its local ESG management system and pursuing social contribution initiatives in partnership with local communities.

In 2021, Hyundai Motor Company established ESG assessment criteria tailored to conditions in China. Since 2023, it has conducted written assessments of major Chinese entities based on ESG diagnostic criteria for its global business sites, and last year it also carried out on-site inspections of major production entities.

One of its flagship social contribution initiatives is the Hyundai Green Zone Project, a desertification-prevention project in Inner Mongolia that it has pursued since 2008. Since 2021, the initiative has expanded to include grassland restoration, forest creation and the development of homestay villages. In particular, the homestay village established in 2023 in Xinghe County, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was designed to attract tourists and increase local residents’ income.

The number of tourists visiting Xinghe County rose 2.7-fold, from 300,000 in 2023 to 810,000 in 2025. Hyundai Motor Company plans to work with the local government to build solar power facilities and energy storage systems (ESS), increasing the homestay village’s use of renewable energy and the stability of its electricity supply.

Hyundai Motor Company is also continuing its support for youth entrepreneurship. Since 2020, it has operated the Youth Startup Support Center and supported the identification and development of 96 startups. This year, it plans to connect the technologies of startups working to solve social problems and advance sustainable development with existing CSR initiatives, and to support proof of concept (PoC) projects and expanded market access.

Participants take part in a social contribution activity organized by Hyundai Motor Company to support the rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy in China and improve social awareness. Photo courtesy of Hyundai

This past February, Hyundai Motor Company supported the production and sale of coffee products for a social cause that featured drawings by children at a rehabilitation center for children with cerebral palsy. Since 2017, the company has worked with local cerebral palsy rehabilitation centers, continuing employee volunteer activities and donations of goods. This September, it held an exhibition of the children’s artwork and a bazaar at Hyundai Motorstudio Beijing to raise funds for rehabilitation support.

In education, Hyundai Motor Company supports elementary schools in underdeveloped areas through its Dream Classroom initiative, launched in 2011. On the 12th, it held a ceremony marking its 100th school donation. The 100th school, Multiethnic Elementary School in Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou Province, was selected as the first recipient of support in 2011 and received support again 15 years later.

Since 2019, Hyundai Motor Company has also run a scholarship program, selecting 38 students to date and supporting their studies through college graduation. Starting this year, it is also launching a program to provide emergency safety training and support the distribution of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for employees, dealers and college students.

This past August, Hyundai Motor Company also received the top rating, “Five Star Plus,” in the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ sustainability report assessment for the seventh consecutive year, the only automotive company to do so. It has won the Responsible Enterprise Award from the China Social Responsibility 100 Forum for eight consecutive years, and ranked third in China Central Television’s (CCTV) ESG assessment of foreign-invested companies.

A Hyundai Motor Company official said, “We will continue to identify and pursue activities that are genuine and can provide practical help and make a meaningful contribution locally in China.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.