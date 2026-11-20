ALASKA, a lifestyle outdoor brand operated by Etion Fashion, headed by CEO Park Hee-chan, will run its winter promotion ‘Aurora Week (ALASKA AURORA WEEK)’ through the 30th.

This Aurora Week promotion, under the slogan ‘Prices Down! Benefits Heavy,’ presents key ALASKA winter items at special prices for the start of the winter season. It offers a wide range of styles and levels of warmth, from lightweight down and sherpa fleece to lightweight padded jackets and heavy down, with options suited to everyday wear as well as winter outdoor activities.

Heavy down jackets, suitable for wear even in the depths of winter, are available starting at 179,000 won. ALASKA’s signature short-down line for 26FW, ‘Arka,’ is generously filled with premium insulation comprising 80% duck down and 20% feathers, providing excellent warmth. Its high neck and hood gently wrap around the neck and effectively block cold winds, while hidden elastic at the inside of the sleeves and a drawcord at the hem add further warmth. Its basic, minimalist design is suitable for any gender or age, making it comfortable for anyone to wear.

Other winter outerwear, including sherpa fleece, lightweight down and lightweight padded jackets, is available starting at 99,000 won, with some padded styles priced at 129,000 won. The wide selection ranges from easy-to-wear outerwear to heavy down with excellent warmth, allowing customers to choose according to the temperature and intended use.

Winter daily essentials are also available at special prices, alongside outerwear. Sherpa and fleece tops, notable for their cozy feel, start at 69,000 won, while bottoms start at 49,000 won. ALASKA’s bestselling everyday wear, including sweatshirts and pants, starts at 39,000 won. The varied collection ranges from winter outerwear to comfortable casual items, offering winter styling options to suit different tastes and lifestyles.

ALASKA’s Black Friday promotion, ‘Aurora Week,’ will run simultaneously from November 12 to 30 at ALASKA’s official online store and offline stores nationwide. Reporter Sanghee Jeon nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.