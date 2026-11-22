PharmaResearch, led by CEO Son Ji-hoon, recently announced that its premium derma-cosmetics brand Rejuran Cosmetics had successfully concluded a pop-up event in collaboration with the popular TV anime The Apothecary Diaries. The event ran for about two weeks last October at @cosme TOKYO in Japan.

The pop-up was organized to mark the first anniversary of Rejuran Cosmetics' entry into Japan. In the brand's first collaboration with The Apothecary Diaries, it brought together the world of the series and beauty experiences. The popular anime follows protagonist Maomao as she solves various cases using her knowledge of pharmacology and powers of deduction.

At the venue, visitors could take part in an interactive mystery experience set in a space recreating the world of the series, solving riddles about c-PDRN, the proprietary ingredient found across Rejuran Cosmetics products, alongside protagonist Maomao. c-PDRN is Rejuran Cosmetics' signature ingredient, developed using the brand's proprietary technology. The venue also featured photo spots, a product exhibition area and a touch-up space where visitors could try the products, all of which drew an enthusiastic response.

During the pop-up, the brand presented six campaign-exclusive collaboration products with special benefits, including its signature Rejuran Dual Effect Ampoule and Pore Tightening Ampoule. Visitors who completed on-site missions received limited-edition original cards, while participants who completed both the website missions and the on-site program received an additional special gift.

A PharmaResearch representative said, “Our first pop-up store at @cosme TOKYO last year showed us the strong interest Japanese consumers have in Rejuran Cosmetics.” The representative added, “This year, marking the first anniversary of our entry into the Japanese market, the collaboration campaign with a popular IP and the pop-up store were linked to expand the brand experience both online and offline and strengthen communication with local consumers.”

Rejuran Cosmetics is a premium derma-cosmetics brand based on PharmaResearch's patented ingredient DOT® c-PDRN. Its signature products include the Rejuran Dual Effect Ampoule and Rejuran Turnover Ampoule.

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.