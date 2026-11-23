[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts the effectiveness of heart failure treatment has been developed.

The tool is the result of a joint research effort by a team led by Professors Park Jin-ju and Yoon Min-jae of the Department of Cardiology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and teams led by Professor Kook Woong of Seoul National University’s Department of Mathematical Sciences and Dr. Kim Won-se of the Seoul National University AI Institute (AIIS). The AI tool analyzes 16 clinical variables, including age, blood pressure and comorbidities, in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction to identify those expected to benefit substantially from the heart failure drug sacubitril/valsartan. It is expected to help clinicians gauge each patient’s response to the drug in advance and plan treatment.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart’s ability to receive or pump blood declines, preventing it from circulating enough blood to meet the needs of the body’s tissues. In heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, the heart’s pumping strength, or ejection fraction, remains relatively intact at 50% or higher. However, because the heart muscle becomes stiff and cannot expand sufficiently, the heart does not fill properly, causing pressure inside it to rise. This can lead to shortness of breath and, if the condition worsens, pulmonary edema, in which fluid builds up in the lungs.

In heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, multiple factors—including older age, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation—interact in different ways from patient to patient. As a result, symptoms and responses to medication vary greatly. Few treatments have been proven effective for all patients, leaving treatment options limited.

Sacubitril/valsartan, a combination drug used to treat heart failure, reduces the heart’s workload by dilating blood vessels and promoting the excretion of fluid from the body. However, in a large clinical trial involving patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, its additional benefit over existing treatments fell just short of statistical significance. The drug did show relatively greater effects in some patient groups, raising the possibility that patients who benefit substantially and those who do not may have been included together in the trials.

Existing clinical trials mainly assess the average drug effect across all patients, which limits their ability to account for these differences and predict how individual patients will respond.

The research team analyzed a range of clinical variables for 4,161 patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, including age, sex, blood pressure, heart function, comorbidities and blood test results, and grouped patients with similar disease profiles. They then compared treatment outcomes across the groups and calculated an “individual treatment response score” to predict the effects of sacubitril/valsartan.

Using this score, the team developed an AI tool called PARAGUIDE that predicts a drug’s therapeutic effect from just 16 clinical variables, making it easy for clinicians to use in practice.

The team then checked how well the tool’s predictions matched actual outcomes using internal data and patient data from an external large-scale clinical trial. Patients whom the AI predicted would benefit substantially did, in fact, have greater treatment effects, while those predicted to benefit less showed no clear effect. The AI’s predictions closely matched the actual treatment outcomes.

The study is significant because it demonstrated the potential of precision medicine—in which treatment decisions are based not on outcomes for an “average patient” but on predictions for “this very patient.” Precision medicine is an approach that selects treatments according to each patient’s genetic and clinical characteristics. It is rapidly becoming a reality as big data and AI technologies advance.

The AI tool developed in this study is also designed to predict drug effects for individual patients and is expected to help with personalized heart failure treatment in the future. The research team added, however, that further studies are needed to validate the tool before it can be used in clinical practice.

Professor Park Jin-ju of the Department of Cardiology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital said, “This study changed the question from ‘Does this drug work?’ to ‘Will this drug help this particular patient?’ Since patients respond differently to medication, identifying in advance those expected to benefit substantially from treatment could help develop more effective personalized treatment strategies.”

Professor Kook Woong of Seoul National University’s Department of Mathematical Sciences said, “We were able to predict treatment effects for individual patients by using AI to analyze complex relationships among a range of clinical variables that were previously difficult to assess individually. We will continue to advance medical data analysis technologies and expand collaborative AI research that can be used for personalized treatment.” The study was published in the international journal npj Digital Medicine, and PARAGUIDE, the AI tool developed by the research team, is available free of charge on its website.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Professors Park Jin-ju and Yoon Min-jae of the Department of Cardiology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital; Professor Kook Woong of Seoul National University’s Department of Mathematical Sciences;

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.