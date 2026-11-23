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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] One in three patients dies within a month if the superbug CRE, which can render even “last-resort antibiotics” ineffective, enters the bloodstream, a study has found. As the proportion of these deadly bloodstream infections has also nearly doubled in five years, a domestic multicenter study has found that “precision prescribing” tailored to the causative bacteria, rather than indiscriminate use of multiple antibiotics, is key to improving survival.

A team led by Professor Baek Ye-ji of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital (co-first author: Professor Park Se-yoon of Hanyang University Hospital; corresponding author: Professor Park Yoon-soo of Yongin Severance Hospital) analyzed 8,687 CRE-positive cases reported at 13 university hospitals in South Korea from June 2017 to September 2022. From these, the researchers selected 358 patients confirmed to have bacteremia involving a single type of CRE between January 2021 and September 2022, and closely compared 30-day survival rates by clinical course and treatment strategy.

The study found that bacteria were detected in the blood in an average of 12.4% of all CRE-positive cases. By year, the rate rose from 9.7% in 2017 to 18.2% in 2022, nearly doubling in five years. The 30-day mortality rate among patients with bacteremia was 34.1% (the in-hospital mortality rate was 47.9%). The critical factor determining the risk of death was the patient’s acute illness severity, rather than whether they carried resistance genes. Patients with septic shock had a 5.17 times higher risk of dying within 30 days than those without shock, and the risk of death increased 1.57-fold for every one-point increase in the initial organ failure score (qSOFA).

The study also confirmed that choosing the “right antibiotic” based on the causative bacteria and their drug susceptibility is more important than simply using several antibiotics together. An analysis by infectious diseases specialists who assessed the appropriateness of antibiotic prescriptions found that improperly selected combination therapy was not associated with improved survival, and that acute kidney injury occurred more often in the combination-therapy group than in the monotherapy group.

By contrast, treatment that appropriately combined antibiotics to which the bacteria were susceptible showed a survival benefit among high-risk patients with multiple underlying conditions and in the group receiving colistin-based treatment.

Professor Baek Ye-ji of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, “This study is significant because it supports the need for an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) with real-world clinical data from multiple centers in South Korea.” She added, “It also documents the clinical landscape up to just before new antibiotics such as ceftazidime-avibactam and cefiderocol were introduced in South Korea, and is expected to serve as baseline data for comparing epidemiological changes and treatment outcomes as these new drugs become more widely used.”

A paper by Professor Baek Ye-ji’s team, titled “Appropriate Treatment and Survival in Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales Bacteremia: A Multicenter Cohort Study of Epidemiology and Risk Factors,” was recently published in the international journal International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Baek Ye-ji

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.