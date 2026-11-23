A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon finished in Tuscadero, Jeep’s deep magenta color, is shown driving. Jeep has reintroduced the Tuscadero Edition in South Korea this month in a limited run of 20 vehicles. Photo courtesy of

A car’s exterior color is an important factor in determining its appearance. Jeep has infused its colors with stories ranging from its military vehicle history to inspiration drawn from nature. Each Wrangler color—from Olive Green and Tuscadero Pink to Fathom Blue and Goldilocks—has its own meaning.

During World War II, the British military applied “Desert Pink ZI,” a color close to sand, to some military vehicles to conceal them in the North African desert. It has no direct connection to Tuscadero, Wrangler’s deep magenta color, but the two stand in contrast because the same pink color was used for entirely different purposes.

Olive Green is the color that reflects Jeep’s military vehicle history. The Wrangler “’41 Edition” takes its name from 1941, when the Willys MB made its debut. Its olive-toned color expresses the history that runs from the military Willys MB through the civilian CJ to today’s Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler “’41 Edition” is on display. It takes its name from 1941, when the military Willys MB made its debut, and its olive-toned exterior color reflects the brand’s history. Photo courtesy of Stellantis Korea

Tuscadero was first offered on the Wrangler in 2021. In South Korea, it launched in September 2024 based on the Rubicon Hardtop, and its limited run of 21 vehicles sold out in two months. The share of brightly colored models in domestic Wrangler sales also more than doubled, rising from 19.7% in 2022–2023 to 42.5% in 2024–2025.

In response to requests for its return, Jeep has brought Tuscadero back this month, 26 months after its previous release. The run is limited to 20 vehicles, based on the four-door Rubicon Hardtop equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing a maximum of 272 horsepower, Rock-Trac four-wheel drive and Tru-Lok electronic differential locks. Unlike the previous limited edition, it comes standard with Mopar power side steps.

The Jeep Wrangler “Fathom Blue Edition” features a deep blue exterior that evokes the depths of the ocean. Photo courtesy of Stellantis Korea Limited

Some colors are inspired by nature. Introduced last year, “Fathom Blue” is a deep blue named after the fathom, a unit used to measure depth, and evokes the deep sea and “Quiet Freedom.” “Goldilocks” is an amber-gold color that looks golden in sunlight and deep orange in the shade, bringing to mind the “golden hour” around sunrise and sunset.

The Wrangler retains its distinctive design, including its seven-slot grille, round headlights and angular fenders, while expressing different personalities through its colors. Olive Green reflects the brand’s history; Fathom Blue and Goldilocks evoke the colors of nature; and Tuscadero celebrates the joy of choosing a bold color.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.