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South Korean researchers have found that ophthalmic adverse reactions, including worsening retinopathy and optic nerve damage, should be closely monitored when taking GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are widely used to treat diabetes and obesity. A team led by Professor Kim Jun-hyeong of the Department of Ophthalmology at CHA Bundang Medical Center, CHA University (Director Yoon Sang-uk), said it had published a comprehensive analysis of the ophthalmic safety of GLP-1 treatments and their association with retinal diseases in the international journal ‘Journal of the Korean Medical Association (Journal of Korean Medical Science).’

As the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists has expanded in recent years to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, interest in the drugs’ safety has also grown.

Professor Kim Jun-hyeong’s team reviewed a range of clinical evidence, including existing clinical trials and observational studies, to examine the clinical associations between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Since ophthalmic risks can vary depending on patients’ pre-existing eye conditions and patterns of blood sugar changes, it is important to tailor care to each patient’s characteristics.

The study analyzed a range of evidence, including randomized controlled trials, literature reviews, large-scale pharmacoepidemiological studies, mechanistic studies, and safety assessments by regulatory agencies. The analysis identified several ophthalmic issues warranting attention in connection with GLP-1 receptor agonist use, including early worsening of diabetic retinopathy, nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and glaucoma. It also found that diabetic retinopathy may temporarily worsen as blood sugar levels improve rapidly. Particular caution is needed for patients with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy, as their condition may worsen in its early stages if their blood sugar improves rapidly over a short period. This is thought to be a possible effect of the rapid improvement in blood sugar, rather than direct retinal toxicity from GLP-1 receptor agonists themselves.

A study has also reported that the risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) may be higher among patients using semaglutide. NAION is a condition caused by inadequate blood supply to the optic nerve and can lead to sudden, painless vision loss or visual field defects. However, a causal link between semaglutide and the condition has not been clearly established, and the actual risk is low; further research is needed.

The research team said that care tailored to each patient’s characteristics, including existing eye conditions and risk factors, is important for people using GLP-1 receptor agonists. It emphasized the need to: check for diabetic retinopathy and assess its severity before starting the medication; schedule regular eye examinations for patients with existing retinal diseases; document when and to what extent blood sugar and metabolic status change; avoid delaying necessary retinal treatment; and arrange prompt ophthalmic care if sudden, painless vision loss or visual field defects occur.

Professor Kim Jun-hyeong said, “GLP-1 receptor agonists play an important role in treating diabetes and obesity, but ophthalmic risks need to be closely monitored in light of each patient’s pre-existing eye conditions and metabolic status,” and explained, “In particular, the retinal condition of patients with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy may change as blood sugar improves rapidly, and prompt evaluation is needed if sudden vision loss occurs.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jun-hyeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.