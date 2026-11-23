◇A view of Kangwon Land

Kangwon Land announced on the 23rd that it had recently reorganized its structure. The restructuring focused on increasing accountability for internal controls and safety management following the launch of a new management team.

The creation of a Compliance Management Office is drawing attention. Kangwon Land introduced a compliance officer system and established the office as a dedicated department. The move is intended to systematically oversee compliance with laws and regulations and strengthen ethical management and internal controls. The company plans to increase management transparency by consolidating compliance-related work, previously spread across existing departments, under the dedicated office.

The company also changed its safety management system. The Safety Management Office, which had previously reported directly to the vice president, now reports directly to the president. The change is intended to put safety management under the CEO’s command, strengthen the companywide safety-management control tower, and clearly define decision-making authority and accountability for safety-related matters.

◇Kangwon Land CEO Kim Do-gyun.

Kangwon Land also reorganized its structure to support shared growth with the region in line with the opening of M650. It established a Social Contribution Team and a Museum Operations Task Force, and transferred the Purchasing and Contracting Team from the Finance Management Office to the Fair Contracting Team in the Shared Growth Office. The company plans to increase purchases of local products and strengthen the foundation for cooperation with local businesses. It also laid the groundwork for responding to the transition to artificial intelligence (AI), including by reorganizing the Machine Development Team into the AX Innovation Office.

Kangwon Land CEO Kim Do-gyun said, “The organizational restructuring is intended to strengthen the execution of key management tasks under the new management system and reinforce our responsibilities and role as a public corporation.” He added, “Building on shared growth with local communities, we will strengthen user protection and compliance- and safety-focused management, secure future growth engines, and take a leap forward as a global public-sector-oriented integrated resort.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.