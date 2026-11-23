In a survey on difficulties using regional public health institutions in Gwangju, such as public health centers, and reasons for not using them, 32.2% of 6,618 respondents cited “mainly using other medical institutions,

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] More than 7 in 10 Gwangju residents did not use a public health center even once in the past year. A total of 80.5% of residents wanted to introduce “Resident Health Centers,” which would reorganize the functions of existing public health centers to provide integrated health management close to home. They identified “rapid transport of emergency patients and emergency treatment and surgery” as the region’s top essential medical service. In response, the Gwangju Public Health and Medical Support Group has begun work in earnest on a mid- to long-term plan to gradually expand the “Integrated Health Centers at Public Health Centers,” now being piloted, across all five autonomous districts of Gwangju.

The Gwangju Public Health and Medical Support Group, which is operated under contract by Chonnam National University Hospital (Hospital Director Jeong Sin), said it has begun providing technical support in earnest for the development of the 9th Regional Health and Medical Plan (2027–2030) for Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City and the five autonomous districts in the Gwangju region, based on a survey of regional health and medical needs involving 6,618 Gwangju residents. The group is headed by Kwon Sun-seok, a professor at Chonnam National University Hwasun Hospital.

For the development of the plan, a “Regional Health and Medical Needs Survey” was conducted among 6,618 residents (a participation rate of 14.6%) through Gwangju On (ON), an online civic policy participation platform, from September 1 to 7. The results clearly revealed the limitations of the current health care delivery system and residents’ demands for change.

The survey found that 74.1% (4,903 people) said they had not used regional public health institutions, such as public health centers and healthy living support centers, in the past year. The main reasons for not using them or experiencing inconvenience were using other private medical institutions, such as hospitals and clinics (32.2%); a lack of needed medical and health management services and information (22.2%); and being far from home or having inconvenient transportation (17.6%).

A total of 80.5% of respondents supported the need to operate “Resident Health Centers” (working name), which would expand the functions of public health centers and healthy living support centers so people could receive a range of health management services in one place close to home. Of those, 49.1% said the centers were “very necessary” and 31.4% said they were “somewhat necessary.”

Residents most wanted regional public health institutions to expand “health promotion services,” including health screenings, exercise, and chronic disease management (44.7%). This was followed by infectious disease prevention and management (14.7%), health management for older adults, including dementia and frailty prevention (13.7%), and home-based health care (11.9%).

Among essential medical services that should be prioritized locally, without having to travel to other regions such as the Seoul metropolitan area for treatment, rapid transport of emergency patients and emergency treatment and surgery (55.8%) ranked an overwhelming first. The groups identified as priorities for support were older adults aged 65 and over (35.8%) and pregnant women and infants and young children (34.2%).

To fully incorporate residents’ needs into the 9th Regional Health and Medical Plan, the Gwangju Public Health and Medical Support Group is pursuing an urban-style reorganization of public health center functions. This will gradually expand the “Integrated Health Centers at Public Health Centers” model—which has been piloted since 2024 in two autonomous districts of Gwangju—to all five autonomous districts in the Gwangju region.

The “Integrated Health Centers at Public Health Centers” model substantially shifts the focus away from basic treatment centered on visits to existing public health centers and greatly strengthens home-based medical care, chronic disease management, and links to integrated community care. In particular, by operating centers across at least three smaller zones in each autonomous district, the model will dramatically improve access on foot and within residents’ daily living areas, while serving as integrated care hubs for older adults and vulnerable groups.

To support this work, the group is providing all five autonomous districts with in-depth analyses of regional health and medical conditions and practical manuals. It is also offering close technical support through meetings and workshops for officials to help each district develop a mid- to long-term plan suited to its population structure and health care conditions.

Kwon Sun-seok, director of the Gwangju Public Health and Medical Support Group, said, “This large-scale survey made clear that residents want public health centers to move beyond their standardized existing functions and evolve into neighborhood-based hubs for tailored health management and integrated care. Building on Chonnam National University Hospital’s strong public health and medical capabilities and its experience operating pilot projects, I will actively support the development of the 9th Regional Health and Medical Plan so that everyone in Gwangju can access high-quality health management and essential medical care close to home.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

On the 17th, the Gwangju Public Health and Medical Support Group of Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City provided regional health and medical condition analyses, practical manuals for developing plans, and other

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.