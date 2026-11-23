File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The story has emerged of a female college student who thought having a bowel movement about once a month was normal and was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.

After dismissing severe constipation and foul-smelling gas as nothing serious for a long time, she received an unexpected diagnosis.

According to local media, including the United News Network, a 19-year-old woman identified as A, a first-year university student, had few opportunities to compare her bowel habits with those of others as she grew up on her own from a young age. As a result, she accepted having a bowel movement about once a month as a natural bodily function, like her menstrual cycle.

She also thought nothing of her particularly foul-smelling gas. She realized something was wrong while talking with a friend. When the friend was startled by the strong odor, the woman was puzzled and said, "Isn't it normal for farts to smell bad?"

When her friend asked how often she had a bowel movement, the woman replied, "Once a month." She had thought her menstrual and bowel cycles were similar. After hearing this, her friend thought something could be seriously wrong and urged her several times to go to the hospital.

A reluctantly went to the hospital for tests, was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer, and began treatment.

There are, in fact, many reasons why flatulence can become foul-smelling. Excessive protein intake can lead to the production of strong-smelling gases, such as hydrogen sulfide, as gut bacteria break it down. Changes in the gut microbiome can also affect the odor of flatulence.

Colon tumors can also affect bowel movements and the passage of gas. As a tumor grows and narrows the passage inside the intestine, stool may not move through easily, causing constipation. Gas can build up as intestinal contents remain for a long time and are broken down by bacteria, and the odor may become worse.

Even when damage to the mucous membrane on the surface of a tumor causes bleeding, gut bacteria breaking down components of the blood can affect the odor of gas. This can happen even to people who rarely eat meat if they have intestinal bleeding.

A local specialist urged people not to casually dismiss abnormal signals from the body. The specialist emphasized that if bowel movements remain difficult for a long time or unusual symptoms persist, people should not write them off as simply a matter of constitution or habit, but should have the cause properly identified at a medical institution.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.