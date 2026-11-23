Courtesy of Samyang Foods

Samyang Foods has unveiled the first advertising campaign for its healthcare brand Spindle and is stepping up its brand marketing.

So Ji-sub was selected as the model because he is known for disciplined self-care and his healthy image was considered a good fit for Spindle’s brand direction, which emphasizes consistently maintaining muscle strength.

The ad used investment terms to express the view that muscle strength is an asset that should be managed throughout one’s life.

The campaign consists of four ads: “Muscle Balance,” “Buy the Dip,” “Retirement Muscle Pension” and “Portfolio.” They share the message “Akkermansia for muscle strength.”

Starting with the campaign launch, Samyang Foods will expand its online and offline marketing, including promotions on its official online store, outdoor advertising on buses and digital ads.

Starting with CJ OnStyle on the 22nd, the products are also set to be featured on major home shopping channels such as GS SHOP and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp.

A Samyang Foods representative said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to convey the message that muscle strength, too, is an asset that needs consistent care,” adding, “Together with So Ji-sub, we will carry out a range of marketing activities to raise brand awareness and continue expanding our sales channels.”

Meanwhile, Spindle, launched last May, is Samyang Foods’ healthcare brand, which aims to promote health management based on metabolic flexibility.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.