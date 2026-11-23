MyRealTrip is expanding its experience operating AI-powered customer service, built up at its in-house customer center, into a business serving companies. The move is part of an effort to strengthen its customer experience business, which goes beyond supplying AI technology to designing and operating customer-response systems for individual companies.

MyRealTrip said on the 23rd that AICX, its subsidiary specializing in customer experience, had hired Choi Eun-kyung as chief operating officer (COO). Choi will oversee its customer experience consulting and business process outsourcing operations. The role includes applying AI technology to customer service operations and designing customer-response systems tailored to each company's work environment and characteristics.

With Choi's appointment, AICX plans to expand beyond providing AI customer service solutions into areas such as assessing and improving customer-response processes, workflow automation, and managing specialized customer service staff. It aims to provide managed services that combine AI technology and customer service personnel to suit each company's customer service environment.

AICX has built up experience using AI while handling customer service and operational tasks for its parent company, MyRealTrip. As of the first half of this year, AI handles 80% of chat inquiries first, while 43% of phone inquiries are handled through AI voice service. The company plans to apply its experience with AI, proven at its in-house customer center, to external companies as well and build its competitiveness in the B2B business.

AICX CEO Cha Won-ho said, “Choi Eun-kyung is an expert who has developed policies for large-scale platforms and personally built their operating systems. As we expand our B2B client base, we will work together to build a system that enables us to provide all our clients with the operational expertise accumulated at MyRealTrip at a consistent level of quality.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.