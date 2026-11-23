Provided by Chungho Nais

As more consumers enjoy iced drinks such as iced coffee regardless of the season, ice water purifiers that offer convenience and efficient use of space are drawing attention.

The M ice water purifier, launched by Chungho Nais in March this year, is winning consumers over with its compact size, powerful ice-making performance and range of customizable water-dispensing options.

At 19.5 cm wide and 43 cm deep, The M has the smallest volume of any model in Korea, making more efficient use of kitchen space.

Its optimized internal design reduces the product’s size while enabling it to make up to 6.7 kg of ice a day, or about 770 ice cubes. Users can also choose from three ice sizes: 7 g, 9 g and 11 g.

The purifier also offers greater convenience when dispensing water. Its main control buttons are on the front, and users can choose from four cold-water settings or adjust the hot-water temperature from 45 to 100°C in 5°C increments.

It also supports 20-step measured dispensing and continuous dispensing, making it easy to get the amount of water needed for any purpose.

Customer reviews on Chungho Nais’s website continue to give the product positive feedback for its compact size, which makes efficient use of kitchen space; the convenience of not having to prepare ice separately; and its intuitive water-dispensing functions.

A Chungho Nais representative said, “Despite its compact size, The M offers powerful ice-making performance and a range of convenient features, and has received a positive response from consumers since its launch.” The representative added, “We will continue to introduce differentiated products that make customers’ everyday lives more convenient and work to increase customer satisfaction.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.