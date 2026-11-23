◇Professional golfer Bo Kyeom Park, winner of the 2026 KB Financial Group Golden Life Championship. Photo courtesy of the Marianas Visitors Authority

Golfers will have the chance to play a round with a professional. The Marianas Visitors Authority is launching a travel package to attract winter golf tourists to Saipan, featuring Bo Kyeom Park, who became a major champion on this year’s KLPGA Tour.

The Marianas Visitors Authority announced on the 23rd that it is launching a Saipan golf package with four-night, five-day itineraries departing on December 3 and 4. The standout program is the “Beat Bo Kyeom Park” event, to be held at LaoLao Bay Golf Resort on December 5. At the special event, participants will test their skills against Park on the golf course’s 15th hole, a par 3. There will also be photo opportunities and an autograph session after the competition.

◇A view of LaoLao Bay Golf Resort. Photo courtesy of the Marianas Visitors Authority

The travel package is designed to combine golf with relaxation. Participants can play a total of 54 holes at LaoLao Bay Golf Resort and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan. LaoLao Bay was named one of the “2024–2025 Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia-Pacific.” Coral Ocean Resort Saipan has an 18-hole golf course designed by Larry Nelson, a former U.S. PGA champion. The package includes an ocean-view room at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, located on Micro Beach in central Garapan; round-trip flights to Saipan on Jeju Air; electric golf carts; and round-trip airport transfers. It also offers late checkout, allowing guests to use their rooms until 11:59 p.m. on the day before their return flight. Travelers on the package departing December 3 will return on the 7th, while those departing on the 4th will return on the 8th.

◇A view of the golf course at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan. Photo courtesy of the Marianas Visitors Authority

The Marianas Visitors Authority plans to help revive local tourism as well as attract golf tourists through travel packages featuring special events.

“Pro Bo Kyeom Park has maintained ties with the Marianas, including by holding a golf clinic for local young people in Saipan last year. The package also carries Park’s message of support and hope that the Marianas, which suffered typhoon damage, will regain its vitality,” said Gu Jeong-hoe, a director at the Marianas Visitors Authority.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.