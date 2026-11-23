A novel dessert pairing strawberries, a signature winter fruit, with TV content has arrived. LOTTE HOTEL WORLD announced on the 23rd that it will run the ‘20tvN Strawberry World’ promotion, featuring a dessert buffet and afternoon tea set that combine strawberries with characters from popular tvN programs.

According to LOTTE HOTEL WORLD, the main attraction of the Strawberry World promotion is the ‘20tvN Joyful Strawberry Dessert Buffet,’ offered at The Lounge & Bar on the hotel’s first floor. The buffet features character designs from popular tvN programs on approximately 20 varieties of desserts, including strawberry cake, canelés, egg tarts and opera cake. By combining desserts with signature tvN content such as ‘KONG KONG FARM FARM,’ ‘Space Rice Cake,’ ‘You Quiz on the Block’ and ‘Amazing Saturday,’ it offers both the pleasure of eating and the fun of looking. The strawberry-based ‘20tvN Joyful Afternoon Tea Set’ includes strawberry cake, macarons, strawberry Mont Blanc, strawberry scones and other treats, along with two cups of coffee or tea. The strawberry dessert buffet and afternoon tea set promotion will run throughout December.

LOTTE HOTEL WORLD is also offering room packages that incorporate the collaboration concept. The room-service package includes a one-night stay and a morning set of an egg and potato sandwich, scrambled eggs, hash browns and strawberry juice. The courtesy-style package includes macarons and chocolates featuring tvN IP. All guests using a room package will receive a ‘20tvN Joyful Binge-Watching Kit’ containing a blanket, a paper air freshener called a fragrance tag, a one-month TVING subscription and other items.

Room packages can be booked from November 23 to 25 through World Click Day, LOTTE HOTEL WORLD’s discount event. The stay period is from December 1 to 31.

A LOTTE HOTEL WORLD representative said, “We hope guests will enjoy desserts made with seasonal strawberries and a diverse range of content.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.