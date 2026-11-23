Provided by POSCO

POSCO is accelerating AX (AI transformation) innovation by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, from steel production sites to marketing, procurement and management support.

POSCO is working to establish an AI steelworks tailored to the company by upgrading smart factories at Pohang and Gwangyang Steel Works and introducing AI agents across all business areas.

In production, AI systems are being applied to key processes such as ironmaking, steelmaking, hot rolling and cold rolling to automate high-risk manual work and improve operational efficiency.

Examples include AI smart control for the sintering process, one-touch autonomous operation in steelmaking, robots in the galvanizing process, and a CCTV-based logistics safety management system.

In marketing, POSCO has introduced a “Delivery and Quality Analysis Agent” and a “Customer and Sales Management Agent” to link customer data with production information and improve the efficiency of sales and quality management.

In procurement, POSCO operates an “AI-Based Daily Comprehensive Market Report,” which AI generates by analyzing raw material market conditions and key market data in real time.

In management support, POSCO uses an “AI Work Specification Analysis Agent” to assist with contract analysis and supplier sourcing. In health services, it has also introduced an AI agent that automatically reads at least 3,000 health-check results each month.

A POSCO representative said, “AI and AX are evolving beyond reducing working hours to support faster, more accurate on-site judgments and better decision-making,” adding, “We will pursue innovation in how we work by securing technological competitiveness through AX at manufacturing sites and expanding AI across all office functions.”

Meanwhile, last August, POSCO established AX Lab at POSCO Center in Seoul as a hub for AX innovation among its employees.

Featuring spaces for AI application testing, collaboration and exhibitions, AX Lab supports employees in strengthening their AI capabilities and collaborating with external experts.

POSCO plans to expand the AX achievements and work know-how accumulated there to the Pohang and Gwangyang areas in the future.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.