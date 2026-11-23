◇ Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung (left) and KT CEO Park Yoon-young pose for a commemorative photo after signing the “MOU to Support AX Promotion in the Social and Solidarity Economy.” Photo courtesy of

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used as a tool to solve problems in local communities. KT is joining forces with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on a project to apply AI technology to local issues. The company plans to identify AI-use models suited to local needs, starting with the commercial district in Chuncheon’s old downtown and integrated care in Cheongdo County, Gyeongsangbuk-do.

KT said on the 23rd that it had signed an MOU with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to support AX promotion in the social and solidarity economy. The two parties agreed to cooperate in three key areas: solving local problems, nurturing AI talent, and supporting AX through public-private partnerships.

The cooperation focuses on applying AI technology in local communities to bring about changes that residents can feel. Under the approach, social and solidarity economy organizations and residents identify local issues themselves, and KT connects them with its AI technology and experts to develop solutions.

KT and the ministry will first pursue specific pilot projects in Chuncheon and Cheongdo. The two areas were selected from among local governments chosen for the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s 2026 public competition, taking into account the characteristics of small and midsize cities and rural areas. In Chuncheon, revitalizing the old downtown commercial district is a key priority. The project will help local merchants and young people use AI to strengthen their store management and marketing capabilities. The aim is to apply an AI-based support model for small businesses to the local commercial district and boost the competitiveness of the declining old downtown.

In Cheongdo, AI will be integrated into the system for coordinated care. The project will link fragmented care information and develop a model that uses AI to automate visit records. It focuses on reducing the administrative burden involved in providing care services and improving the efficiency of on-the-ground work.

Based on the MOU to support AX promotion in the social and solidarity economy, KT and the ministry will also help develop local AI talent, close the digital divide, and drive administrative innovation at local governments and regional support organizations.

KT CEO Park Yoon-young said, “We are working to make AI accessible to everyone,” adding, “With this agreement as an opportunity, we will support the AI education and digital inclusion that local communities need, as well as public-sector AX innovation, and create sustainable social value as we grow together with local communities.”

Se Hyung Kim, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.