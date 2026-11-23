Korail Tourism Networks is taking steps to improve train crew services. It recently launched the Public Participation Innovation Panel to reflect the public’s views in efforts to improve onboard service. The panel will directly assess the inconveniences customers experience while using trains and propose improvements.

According to Korail Tourism Networks on the 23rd, it held an appointment ceremony for the eighth cohort of the Public Participation Innovation Panel on the 20th. The panel consists of 15 members of the public interested in railways and onboard service. From the customers’ perspective, the panel will examine train services and identify areas for improvement. Its members will also experience onboard services firsthand and assess inconveniences that arise during train journeys and areas in need of improvement. They will later share the issues they encountered in the field and proposed solutions with the company at roundtable discussions.

Korail Tourism Networks plans to have the relevant departments review suggestions from the Customer Participation Innovation Panel and support efforts to translate them into actual service improvements.

Song Gwang-seok, CEO of Korail Tourism Networks, said, “The Public Participation Innovation Panel is a valuable channel for communication through which customers can take part directly and drive changes in services. We will incorporate feedback raised in the field into our services and work to create rail services that are more comfortable and trusted.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.