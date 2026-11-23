◇GKL headquarters

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has received international recognition for the quality of its sustainability management report. The report, which presents the company’s ESG management achievements and related information, received the highest rating in a global competition and ranked among the top entries in the overall assessment.

According to GKL on the 23rd, its 2025 sustainability management report won platinum, the equivalent of the grand prize, in the sustainability report category of the 2025/26 LACP Spotlight Awards, organized by the U.S. League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). The LACP Spotlight Awards is a global competition that evaluates annual reports and sustainability management reports published by companies and organizations around the world. Around 500 companies from Korea and abroad participate each year. GKL received high scores in five of the six evaluation categories—first impression, overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity, and relevance to the theme—everything except message clarity.

GKL said the award was significant because it recognized not only the report’s visual quality and composition but also its ability to convey information related to sustainability management. Last year, GKL also won platinum, the grand prize, in the ESG report customer service category at the LACP Vision Awards, which it entered for the first time, becoming the first in the industry to do so.

GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun said, "As a public corporation trusted by the public and investors, we will devote ourselves even more to our ongoing ESG management efforts."

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.