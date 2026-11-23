Telecom membership benefits are expanding beyond Korea. LG Uplus Corp. said on the 23rd that it had launched WonderJoy, a global travel membership service. The service focuses on making life more convenient for customers by building a network of partnerships with global telecom operators and offering benefits for shopping, transportation, and activities overseas.

According to LG Uplus Corp., WonderJoy lets U+UMobile customers traveling abroad use local partner benefits identified by telecom operators in the countries they visit. It offers benefits related to shopping, dining, transportation, accommodation, and activities in seven countries: Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

LG Uplus Corp.'s membership service is based on the WonderJoy Travel Alliance, which brings together eight telecom operators: Japan's KDDI CORPORATION, Singapore's Singtel, Hong Kong's HKT, Thailand's AIS, Taiwan's Taiwan Mobile, the Philippines' Globe, Indonesia's Telkomsel, and Australia's Optus. This means customers can access partner benefits identified by global telecom operators.

For example, in Japan, customers can get up to 7% off purchases at Don Quijote, depending on the amount spent. In Singapore, the Grab travel pass offers discounts of up to 50% on airport transfer fares, 20% on advance bookings, and 10% on regular rides.

WonderJoy is easy to use. Customers can select their destination and check available coupons and benefits in the overseas roaming menu of LG Uplus Corp.'s U+one app. LG Uplus Corp. previously ran a pilot of WonderJoy in Japan from June to August.

WonderJoy operates as a two-way global travel membership service, offering benefits not only to LG Uplus Corp. customers traveling abroad but also to foreign tourists visiting South Korea. When customers of the alliance's participating telecom operators visit South Korea, they can access partner benefits and travel information for major local hotspots identified by LG Uplus Corp., including Seongsu-dong, Hannam-dong, and Myeong-dong. LG Uplus Corp. also plans to promote South Korea's major travel destinations and benefits through the local channels of its overseas telecom partners.

Hye-gyeong Im, who oversees rate plans and products at LG Uplus Corp., said, “By linking our global partnerships with travel-related services, we will continue expanding the benefits customers can experience from the moment they prepare to travel abroad through their stay at their destination.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.