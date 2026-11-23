[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Paik Central Medical Center, affiliated with Inje Academy (Chairman Baek Dae-uk), is set to overhaul care systems across all four Paik hospitals nationwide—in Busan, Sanggye, Ilsan and Haeundae—by combining real-time data with artificial intelligence (AI). The plan is to build a comprehensive smart-hospital system, ranging from an integrated dashboard that displays available resources in the emergency room and operating room at a glance to smart beds that monitor patients’ vital signs in real time and an “AI medical assistant” that automatically summarizes medical records. The system is intended to shorten the time it takes critically ill and emergency patients to receive definitive treatment and maximize clinicians’ focus on patient care.

The Digital Healthcare Information Institute (Director Yang Jae-wook) has built an integrated dashboard, “I-CAR (Integrated Clinical Analytics & Response),” that uses clinical and operational data accumulated in the next-generation integrated medical information system INPHIS to provide a real-time view of conditions in the emergency room, intensive care unit and operating rooms. The system is designed to display on a single screen patient information and the status of medical resource use, which had been scattered across different clinical departments.

In the emergency room, the system analyzes patients’ acuity, length of stay and progress through care, while in the intensive care unit, it shows bed occupancy rates by medical specialty and patient movements. In the operating rooms, it provides an overview of surgical schedules and progress, as well as room availability, helping staff efficiently adjust schedules and allocate medical resources. In particular, when a critically ill or emergency patient arrives, staff can check not only the emergency room’s patient status but also intensive care bed availability and resources available in the operating rooms, allowing them to quickly connect the patient with an appropriate treatment space and medical team based on the patient’s acuity and treatment needs.

Yang Jae-wook, director of the Digital Healthcare Information Institute, explained, “Our key goal is to ease bottlenecks in the care process from emergency room tests to surgery and admission to the intensive care unit, and to shorten the time it takes critically ill and emergency patients to receive definitive treatment.” He added, “Since introducing the dashboard, Busan Paik Hospital has raised both its inpatient bed occupancy rate and emergency room turnover rate to at least 90%, substantially easing patient bottlenecks.”

The smart-bed system thynC is also an important part of a data- and AI-based care system. thynC continuously measures key vital signs, including patients’ electrocardiograms, oxygen saturation, respiratory rates and pulse rates, enabling early detection of abnormal signs. By also drawing on a range of clinical data from INPHIS, including test results, medication information and medical records, the system helps clinicians quickly review patients’ overall clinical condition and make comprehensive assessments.

The medical center is also pursuing AI technology development to improve clinicians’ work efficiency. Busan Paik Hospital recently began developing an “AI medical assistant” in collaboration with Selvas AI. Going beyond basic speech recognition, the system will recognize clinical conversations between clinicians and patients and structure information on symptoms, test results, diagnoses and treatment plans for use in preparing medical records. The plan is to further expand its capabilities so that AI can integrate and analyze a range of medical information accumulated in INPHIS, including patients’ medical records, test results and medication histories, and search for and summarize information clinicians need.

For example, during ward rounds, if clinicians ask about changes in a patient’s test results, medication history or recovery after surgery, the AI medical assistant will analyze and summarize the information for them. This is intended to reduce the need to repeatedly check multiple screens and help clinicians focus more on patient care. The system will be further developed to support clinical judgment, including by proactively presenting key points to check and information needed during care.

Paik Central Medical Center will make protecting patient information and securing medical data core principles in its use of AI, while also strengthening secure connections with the hospitals’ internal medical information systems and access-control procedures.

Yang Jae-wook, director of the Digital Healthcare Information Institute, stressed, “The key to a smart hospital is not simply adopting advanced equipment or AI technology, but ensuring that patients receive the best possible care at the most appropriate time.”

He continued, “We are developing a system that seamlessly connects the emergency room, intensive care unit and operating rooms through real-time dashboards and quickly allocates the medical resources needed by critically ill and emergency patients. By providing clinicians with the information they need when they need it through the thynC smart-bed system and the AI medical assistant, we will create an environment where clinicians can focus more on treating patients and patients can receive safe care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Yang Jae-wook, director of the Digital Healthcare Information Institute at Paik Central Medical Center, uses the operating-room dashboard (I-CAR) at Busan Paik Hospital to explain operating-room usage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.