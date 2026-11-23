Cataract surgery involves removing the clouded natural lens and replacing it with a clear artificial intraocular lens.

The most common method is ultrasound phacoemulsification. One to three incisions are made in the cornea, and an ultrasound instrument is inserted to break the clouded lens into small pieces, which are then suctioned out before the artificial lens is implanted.

In addition, I perform single-incision surgery. Unlike conventional surgery, which involves two or three incisions, this highly advanced technique uses a revolving technique to complete both the fragmentation of the lens and the insertion of an artificial lens through a single small incision. Minimizing the incision can reduce damage to the corneal endothelial cells, speeding recovery and lowering the risks of astigmatism and complications.

The choice of surgical materials is also important. Viscoelastic substances, which serve as an aid during surgery, are commonly used, but if they remain inside the eye after surgery, they can raise intraocular pressure and lead to complications such as glaucoma. For this reason, I use only balanced salt solution instead of viscoelastic substances. Balanced salt solution is the substance most similar to the fluid inside the eye. Compared with using viscoelastic substances as well, it leads to fewer aftereffects and helps make precise incisions. This choice helps reduce the risk of increased eye pressure and achieve a safer outcome.

The most important factor determining satisfaction after cataract surgery is the choice of artificial lens. The patient’s occupation, hobbies and lifestyle should all be carefully considered. Broadly, lenses are divided into monofocal and multifocal types. A monofocal lens focuses at either near or far distance. Reading glasses may be needed after surgery, but the lens causes less glare and is advantageous for night driving. Multifocal lenses correct vision across the range from near to far, reducing dependence on glasses. They are therefore preferred by active people in their 40s and 50s and by those with many hobbies. There is no one-size-fits-all answer, so it is important to find the lens that best suits the patient by considering their occupation, lifestyle and vision needs as a whole.

It is too early to relax just because the surgery went well. Postoperative care affects the outcome. Prescribed eye drops must be used consistently at the correct times for the specified period. This is essential for preventing inflammation and aiding recovery. For about a week after surgery, take care when washing your face and showering to keep water from getting directly into your eyes. For about two weeks, wear protective eye shields while sleeping and when going out to protect your eyes from impact and dust. For up to three weeks, avoid strenuous exercise that puts strain on your eyes and lifting heavy objects. You must also stop drinking alcohol and smoking, as both can hinder recovery and increase the risk of complications. Excessive use of heating and cooling systems can cause dry eyes, so it is best to maintain appropriate humidity and give your eyes plenty of rest.

Cataracts often progress slowly in the early stages and have no obvious symptoms, so they are frequently detected during an examination before people notice them themselves. People aged 50 and older should have regular checkups at an eye hospital equipped with comprehensive diagnostic equipment to detect cataracts and other eye conditions early.

Cataracts are a common condition that can affect anyone as they age. But dismissing them as harmless because they are common and leaving them untreated can mean missing the chance to regain clear vision. If your vision is even slightly blurred or uncomfortable, I recommend getting an examination without delay.

Expert input: Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic

Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.