[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Moon-su) was recently redesignated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare as a regional cardio-cerebrovascular disease center and went on to be honored as one of the nation’s outstanding institutions.

The achievement once again demonstrates the hospital’s capabilities as a key hub for treating serious and emergency cardio-cerebrovascular diseases in the region.

A review for redesignation was conducted at 14 regional cardio-cerebrovascular disease centers nationwide. The comprehensive assessment covered four key areas: basic requirements; standards for essential facilities and staffing; treatment capabilities; and operational performance.

The hospital earned consistently high scores across all areas of the evaluation criteria. As a result, it was selected as an outstanding operating institution, an honor reserved for only the top three among 14 institutions nationwide. Its status as the only regional cardio-cerebrovascular disease center in South Chungcheong Province—and its role in providing essential local healthcare—was also reaffirmed.

“This is the fruit of the efforts of all the medical staff, who have devoted themselves day and night to providing the best care for patients with cardio-cerebrovascular diseases,” Hospital Director Lee Moon-su said. “We will continue to work closely with local medical institutions so that seriously ill and emergency patients can receive prompt treatment within the golden hour, and we will build a locally self-sufficient healthcare system.”

First designated in 2022, the South Chungcheong Regional Cardio-Cerebrovascular Disease Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital operates an integrated collaborative care system centered on four specialty centers: cardiovascular care, cerebrovascular care, cardio-cerebrovascular rehabilitation, and prevention and management. It provides high-quality medical services spanning emergency care, early rehabilitation, and preventive care after discharge.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

A cerebrovascular procedure at the South Chungcheong Regional Cardio-Cerebrovascular Disease Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.