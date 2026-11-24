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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Treatment strategies for atrial fibrillation, which raises the risk of stroke through an irregular heartbeat, are shifting toward “aggressive intervention early after diagnosis.” In addition, National Health Insurance coverage for Pulse Field Ablation (Pulsed Field Ablation, PFA) took effect in May this year, easing the financial burden of treatment. We asked Professor Choi Hyeong-o of the Department of Cardiology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital about changes in the latest guidelines, treatment procedures and key points for post-procedure care.

Atrial Fibrillation Can Progress Even Without Palpitations

Atrial fibrillation is an arrhythmia in which abnormal electrical signals prevent the atria from contracting properly, causing them to quiver rapidly and irregularly. When blood flow in the atria stagnates, blood can clot and form a thrombus. If the clot travels to the blood vessels in the brain and blocks one, it can cause a stroke.

Symptoms can include palpitations, shortness of breath, chest tightness and fatigue, but some patients notice no clear symptoms. Initially, atrial fibrillation may occur in a paroxysmal form, in which it starts and stops on its own, and may gradually progress to a persistent form. Once it becomes persistent, patients may actually stop noticing symptoms, so they should not assume that they are in the clear just because their symptoms have eased. Diagnosis relies on electrocardiograms, and if symptoms occur in episodes, longer-term ECG monitoring, such as a Holter test, may be needed.

The risk of atrial fibrillation increases with age. It is also associated with heart conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, valvular disease and heart failure, as well as thyroid disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic lung disease and sleep apnea. Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can also contribute to worsening the condition, so coexisting conditions and lifestyle habits should be managed.

Latest Treatment Guidelines Shift to Recommending “Aggressive Early Treatment”

Treatment is divided into stroke prevention and control of atrial fibrillation symptoms. Stroke risk is assessed using a scoring system based on the patient’s age and coexisting conditions (CHADS2-VASc), and the need for anticoagulant therapy is determined accordingly.

In the past, ablation to control atrial fibrillation symptoms was considered when symptoms worsened despite adequate medication. Now, treatment strategies are shifting to allow patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation who have no significant coexisting heart disease and are suitable candidates for the procedure to choose ablation without medication from early in the course of their diagnosis. However, South Korea’s National Health Insurance system still assumes that medication will be tried first, so these institutional conditions must also be taken into account in actual clinical practice.

Professor Choi said, “Several recent large-scale studies have found that patients who restored and maintained a normal heart rhythm early on had a reduced risk of complications, including stroke, hospitalization for heart failure and cardiovascular death. As a result, atrial fibrillation treatment guidelines have changed to recommend aggressive treatment early after diagnosis.”

National Health Insurance Covers Pulse Field Ablation, Easing the Cost of Treatment

Ablation for atrial fibrillation works by blocking abnormal electrical signals originating around the pulmonary veins from reaching the left atrium. Radiofrequency catheter ablation is widely used: catheters are inserted into the femoral veins on both sides, and radiofrequency energy is used to ablate the areas where the arrhythmia originates. Cryoballoon ablation treats the condition by freezing the relevant tissue at low temperatures.

Recently, Pulse Field Ablation has attracted attention as a treatment that uses short, strong electrical pulses to selectively target heart muscle cells, potentially reducing damage to surrounding tissues such as the esophagus and nerves. Multiple large-scale clinical studies have found that it offers treatment efficacy comparable or superior to that of existing procedures, with a lower rate of complications. Because complications and recurrence remain possible, the procedure should be chosen according to each patient’s condition.

With this change in coverage substantially reducing patients’ out-of-pocket costs, access to treatment is expected to improve. National Health Insurance coverage applies when the relevant coverage criteria are met, such as when symptoms remain uncontrolled despite adequate medication or when medication cannot be continued because of side effects. Patients should therefore discuss with their doctor whether the procedure is appropriate and whether it is covered by insurance.

Continue Anticoagulant Treatment and Recurrence Management After the Procedure

Follow-up care remains important even after the procedure restores a normal rhythm. Patients at high risk of stroke should continue taking anticoagulants to prevent blood clots, even if their symptoms have disappeared. They should also attend regular outpatient appointments to check for recurrences, including those without symptoms, through ECGs and other tests, while managing risk factors for recurrence such as weight management, blood pressure control, limiting alcohol consumption and sleep apnea treatment.

If the arrhythmia recurs, Pulse Field Ablation or another type of ablation may be performed again, taking into account the type of arrhythmia and the results of the previous procedure. For several days immediately after the procedure, patients should avoid strenuous physical activity. They should contact the hospital immediately if they develop sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or a high fever.

Professor Choi said, “Even if a normal rhythm is maintained after the procedure, the risks of blood clots and recurrence do not disappear entirely.” He added, “It is important to continue medication tailored to each patient’s stroke risk, regular testing and lifestyle management.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Hyeong-o

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.