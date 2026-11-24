Global prevalence of MRSA

The proportion of all Staphylococcus aureus infections accounted for by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), an antibiotic-resistant bacterium, was below 5% in Northern Europe, but exceeded 45% in some parts of Southern Europe, showing considerable variation even within Europe. It was above 50% in parts of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. In South Korea, the figure was 43.4% in 2025, down overall from 53.5% in 2016, but still high by global standards.

MRSA is known as a “superbug” because common antibiotics such as penicillins and cephalosporins do not work well against it. More than 130,000 people worldwide are estimated to have died from MRSA infections in 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) designates November 18 to 24 each year as World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week to raise awareness of the dangers of antimicrobial resistance.

Professor Kim Yang-su of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital (President Kim Hyeong-su) published an international collaborative paper with leading infectious disease experts from around the world, analyzing differences in MRSA incidence between countries and the pathogen’s key characteristics. The review brings together research findings and clinical evidence accumulated around the world, covering everything from MRSA’s incidence patterns and disease mechanisms to diagnosis, prevention and treatment. Professor Kim was the only Korean researcher to take part and wrote the sections on two key areas: epidemiology and management.

According to the paper, MRSA incidence has declined over the past decade in several countries with ongoing antimicrobial resistance surveillance. In the United States, the incidence of MRSA bloodstream infections fell by as much as 74% between 2005 and 2016, while in Germany it roughly halved between 2017 and 2023. In Asia, Japan saw a decline between 2011 and 2023, and China’s MRSA rate also fell to nearly half its previous level between 2005 and 2017. By contrast, some low- and middle-income countries in Asia have seen their MRSA rates rise since 2000, reflecting divergent trends across countries.

The paper also stated that infection prevention and control strategies should take account of MRSA levels and characteristics in each region. In the Netherlands and Denmark, where MRSA incidence is low, the so-called “Search and Destroy” strategy has been used effectively: high-risk patients are screened, and those found to carry the bacterium are isolated and treated to eradicate it. In regions with high MRSA incidence, by contrast, treating all patients at high risk of infection to eradicate the bacterium, without separate screening, has been reported to help prevent infection. The paper emphasized that strategies tailored to local MRSA prevalence and healthcare settings are important, rather than a uniform approach to infection control.

The paper explained that treatment, too, should be tailored to each patient’s infection. Although a range of antibiotics are used, including the standard treatment vancomycin as well as daptomycin and ceftaroline, antibiotics alone cannot resolve every infection. When MRSA enters the bloodstream, treatment success can be improved by accurately assessing the extent of the infection and whether complications are present, and by controlling the source of infection—for example, removing infected medical devices or draining pus from an abscess.

The paper identified as key future priorities for MRSA treatment developing diagnostic technologies that can accurately assess the extent and severity of each patient’s infection, and precision-medicine technologies to determine the optimal duration of antibiotic treatment for each individual. It also said further research is needed into treatment approaches that switch from intravenous to oral antibiotics and into new strategies such as bacteriophages and monoclonal antibodies.

Professor Kim Yang-su said, “In South Korea, too, we need to continuously monitor MRSA incidence patterns and major circulating strains, and develop infection prevention and treatment strategies suited to the characteristics of each healthcare institution.” He added, “I hope the international clinical evidence compiled in this paper will serve as an important reference for advancing MRSA infection control and personalized treatment in the future.”

The paper was published in Volume 12 (2026) of Nature Reviews Disease Primers (IF=79.8), a highly regarded international journal from Nature Portfolio, under the title “Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.” It was co-authored by 12 leading scholars from around the world, including Professor Kim Yang-su and Professor Vance G. Fowler Jr. of Duke University in the United States.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.