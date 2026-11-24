[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The National Academy of Medicine of Korea has selected five physician-scientists as 2026 Outstanding Physician-Scientists for their work uncovering the causes of disease and pioneering new diagnostic and treatment technologies, drawing on the medical knowledge and clinical insight they have gained as physicians.

The Outstanding Physician-Scientist selection program was established to raise the profile of the research achievements of physician-scientists who have developed new medical knowledge and treatment technologies through basic and convergent research. Launched this year with support from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the program will select five people each year for the next 20 years through an open application process and present the Korean Physician-Scientist Award and the Outstanding Physician-Scientist Award.

A total of 91 physician-scientists applied for this year’s selection. A judging panel made up of leading scholars from the National Academy of Medicine of Korea assessed research excellence, impact, innovation, future potential and leadership through a preliminary review, a first-round paper review and a second-round in-depth review. Final selections were made following deliberations by the steering committee and a public verification process.

Professor Lee Jeong-ho of the Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was selected for the Korean Physician-Scientist Award, which recognizes outstanding research achievements and academic and social impact. Professor Lee was recognized for revealing that genetic mutations arising in some brain cells after birth (brain somatic mutations) can cause intractable brain diseases, and for developing diagnostic and treatment technologies based on this discovery.

Four people were selected for the Outstanding Physician-Scientist Award, which focuses on original research achievements and future potential. Professor Lee Yong-ho of Yonsei University College of Medicine was recognized for identifying the causes of the onset and progression of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease and researching treatment strategies. Associate Professor Lim Hyeong-jun of Seoul National University’s Graduate School of Convergence Science and Technology combined imaging technology that tracks the distribution of drugs in the body with information on gene expression in tissues to develop technologies for predicting treatment responses and designing drugs.

Professor Joo Young-seok of KAIST’s Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering discovered new cancer-causing fusion genes in lung cancer and pioneered a research method for tracing early human development using somatic mutations. Professor Choi Hyeong-jin of Seoul National University College of Medicine identified the brain’s neural circuits that regulate hunger and satiety and contributed to research into treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 17 as the 2026 Korea Physician-Scientist Awards, hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute and the National Academy of Medicine of Korea. The Korean Physician-Scientist Award recipient will receive a plaque and 200 million won in prize money, while each of the four Outstanding Physician-Scientist Award recipients will receive a plaque and 100 million won. The total prize money is 600 million won. Time will also be set aside for the recipients to share their research achievements and experiences, including their contributions to the development of biomedical science through basic and convergent research.

Through this inaugural awards ceremony, the National Academy of Medicine of Korea aims to spotlight physician-scientists’ outstanding research achievements at the national level and raise awareness of the importance of convergent research connecting clinical practice and basic science. It also expects the ceremony to increase public interest in physician-scientists’ research activities and, in particular, to show young doctors and medical students the potential to grow as physician-scientists and envision careers as researchers, encouraging the next generation to take part in research.

National Academy of Medicine of Korea President Han Sang-won said, “Physician-scientists are key professionals who connect problems in clinical practice with scientific inquiry and innovative research, driving the development of biomedical science.” He added, “I hope this awards ceremony will be an important opportunity to highlight physician-scientists’ dedication and achievements and help the next generation of physician-scientists nurture their dreams and passion as researchers.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.