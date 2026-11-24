Zhu Zhongming, mayor of Shanghai (left), and Park Dae-hyeong, head of MUSINSA China, pose for a commemorative photo at the certificate presentation ceremony for regional headquarters of multinational corporations held

MUSINSA is strengthening its foundation for expanding its business in China.

MUSINSA China said it received the certification at a ceremony for regional headquarters of multinational corporations hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Government on the 18th.

The certification for regional headquarters of multinational corporations is a program run by Shanghai to attract investment from overseas companies and support their local business activities. It is granted to foreign-invested companies that meet certain criteria after an assessment of factors including their business scale and operational capabilities.

With this certification, MUSINSA China is now eligible to receive policy support across its business operations in China, including fund management, import and export customs clearance, talent acquisition, and intellectual property protection.

MUSINSA has designated China as one of its major global markets and continued investing in its local organization and distribution infrastructure. By expanding its online and offline distribution networks, it is supporting Korean fashion brands' entry into China while broadening its reach among local consumers.

Since entering Shanghai last December, MUSINSA has expanded its business to Hangzhou and Shenzhen. It currently operates five Musinsa Standard stores and two MUSINSA Store locations in China.

MUSINSA is also continuing its cooperation with local governments. This past January, it joined the Shanghai Xuhui District Government in hosting an event inviting Korean fashion brands, among other efforts to promote exchanges between the Korean and Chinese fashion industries and expand business opportunities.

Following the certification, MUSINSA plans to invest in its distribution base in China, strengthen local partnerships, and continue supporting Korean fashion brands' expansion into overseas markets.

A MUSINSA representative said, “This certification is significant because it officially recognizes the results of MUSINSA's continued investment and business expansion in China,” adding, “We will continue investing in local distribution infrastructure and strengthening strategic partnerships to support Korean fashion brands' entry into the Chinese market and take the lead in enhancing K-fashion's global competitiveness.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon | lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.