Consul General of Japan in Busan Oscar Tsuyoshi, Toyota Motor Korea President and CEO Manabu Konyama, Dongil Motors President Kim Jae-yeon, and Toyota Motor Korea Vice President Lee Byung-jin (from the third person on

Toyota Motor Korea continues its community outreach efforts with dealers nationwide to help vulnerable members of local communities get through the winter.

On the 17th, Toyota Motor Korea held the “2026 Toyota and Lexus Kimchi-Making and Sharing of Love” event with the Seoul Council on Social Welfare at 11 welfare centers nationwide.

About 350 people, including employees of Toyota Motor Korea, Toyota Financial Services Korea and 16 official dealers nationwide, took part in this year’s event. They made a total of 19.5 tons of kimchi across six regions, including the Seoul metropolitan area, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju and Jeju.

Now in its 15th year, the kimchi-sharing initiative began with Toyota Weekend Farm, Toyota Motor Korea’s eco-friendly experiential program. It started in 2012, when customer families and employees who took part in the program made kimchi with 850 heads of cabbage and other vegetables they had grown themselves and donated it to Anna’s House, a welfare center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The event expanded nationwide in 2021, when Toyota Financial Services Korea and official dealers across the country joined in.

Toyota Motor Korea President Manabu Konyama visited the Yeonsan General Social Welfare Center in Busan this year and made kimchi with employees. In Busan, Consul General of Japan in Busan Oscar Tsuyoshi took part in the volunteer work, as did Consul General of Japan in Jeju Yoichi Ikeda in Jeju.

Participants in the “2026 Toyota and Lexus Kimchi-Making and Sharing of Love” event, held on the 17th at the Yeonsan General Social Welfare Center in Busan, pose for a commemorative photo in front of kimchi and produce

Toyota Motor Korea’s official dealers continue community outreach activities in partnership with local welfare centers, in addition to the kimchi-sharing event. Gwangjang Automotive has held kimchi-making volunteer activities with Jungtap General Social Welfare Center since 2021, while Best Toyota has run a winter sneaker-sharing campaign for older adults since 2023. Jungbu Motors provides monthly sponsorship for children from vulnerable families, and Dongil Motors has continued its volunteer work with the Sohwa Infant Rehabilitation Center for about 20 years.

For the first time, produce boxes from young farmers supported by the Lexus brand were distributed alongside kimchi at this year’s event. Since 2018, Lexus has identified and supported young farmers through its Lexus Young Farmers program. The produce boxes included potatoes grown in Hoengseong County, Gangwon Province; mandarins from Jeju; and Solomon’s seal tea produced in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province.

Toyota Motor Korea is also considering ways to expand the sharing of local produce and volunteer activities by linking farms run by Young Farmers in each region with dealer locations.

Toyota Motor Korea President Manabu Konyama said, “I would like to thank the employees, dealers and welfare center staff who have joined us in the Love Kimchi-Sharing event for the past 15 years. We will continue to strive to grow alongside local communities and become a company that is loved and trusted through sharing activities that provide tangible help to them, including partnerships with Lexus Young Farmers.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.