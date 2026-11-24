Sulwhasoo Tinted Lip Oil (left) and M.A.C. Colour Struck Blush in a product editorial photo. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA BEAUTY

MUSINSA BEAUTY is expanding its position as a launch channel for new products from a range of beauty brands, from emerging indie labels to global luxury brands. It is working to attract new brands and expand exclusive products by leveraging its customer base, centered on people in their 20s and 30s, and its in-house content production capabilities.

According to MUSINSA, 145 brands newly joined MUSINSA BEAUTY in the third quarter of this year, up 15% from the same period last year. The total number of brands on the platform rose to around 3,000. Skin-care brands including Ribaipoyu, Bioderma, Kicho and Heveblue, as well as makeup brands such as Ameli, JILLSTUART BEAUTY and Kkusel, joined in the third quarter.

MUSINSA cited its customer base of people in their 20s and 30s, who are highly interested in new brands and products, as a key competitive advantage in attracting new brands. It said emerging brands can build an initial customer base, while luxury brands can introduce their products to consumers who have had difficulty accessing them through existing offline distribution networks.

MUSINSA is also stepping up marketing that combines its own content with brand-specific promotions. It uses MUSINSA Magazine, produced based on its experience running a fashion magazine, to convey the characteristics of brands and products, and holds events linking online and offline channels.

Skin-care brand Ribaipoyu, which joined in July, exclusively launched its new Hyalprep line on MUSINSA BEAUTY and also held promotions at offline stores. Its cumulative transaction value in the three months after joining exceeded 550 million won. Makeup brand Kkusel, which joined the same month, saw its number of orders in September rise to at least 13 times the figure for July, its first month on the platform, through exclusive promotions and other initiatives.

MUSINSA is also expanding collaborations with global luxury brands. From January to October this year, transaction value for luxury brands on MUSINSA BEAUTY rose 110% from the same period last year.

Image of products from Ribaipoyu's Hyalprep line, available on MUSINSA BEAUTY. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA BEAUTY

On the 16th, Sulwhasoo exclusively pre-launched six versions of its new lip makeup product, Tinted Lip Oil, on MUSINSA BEAUTY. This was its second exclusive new-product launch, following the pre-release in May of the Perfecting Cushion, developed in collaboration with fashion brand LEJE. The Perfecting Cushion sold out within 30 minutes of its launch that day, alongside the release of an editorial photoshoot through MUSINSA Magazine.

Global makeup brand Makeup Art Cosmetics (M.A.C.) followed its online-exclusive launch of the M.A.C. Basquiat Collection on MUSINSA BEAUTY in August with the first unveiling, on the 2nd of this month, of eight new shades of Colour Struck Blush. MUSINSA BEAUTY released its own editorial photos showing how the product looks when applied on launch day, and one of the new shades, Film Noir Buff, sold out within two minutes of launch.

MUSINSA BEAUTY plans to continue supporting the growth of emerging brands while expanding its range of differentiated exclusive products.

A MUSINSA BEAUTY representative said, “We continue to work with brands ranging from emerging labels to global luxury brands, as they take notice of MUSINSA’s strong customer base among people in their 20s and 30s and its differentiated content-planning capabilities.” The representative added, “We will continue to offer products available only on MUSINSA BEAUTY and new shopping experiences through our own content and tailored promotions.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon | lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.