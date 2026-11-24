File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An 8-year-old girl in the United States whose speech and memory development lagged behind that of her peers was diagnosed through genetic testing with a rare genetic disorder, Sanfilippo syndrome type C. The disease can progressively damage brain and nervous system function, causing people to lose language, memory and mobility, among other abilities. It is also known by the nickname “childhood dementia.”

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, David Wallain, 41, and his wife, Chelsea Wallain, 39, who live in Traverse City, Michigan, realized that their daughter Elle, 8, was not developing like other children her age after she started kindergarten.

Elle struggled to memorize the alphabet and spoke in short sentences of just five to seven words. Even after hearing a simple story, she could not retell it. When playing soccer, she ran around the field, but observers noticed that she could not kick the ball properly.

Her parents arranged physical and speech therapy to help their daughter develop, but it did not help.

Eventually, when Elle was five, the couple had her undergo neuropsychological testing. The assessment of her memory, language skills and cognitive functions resulted in diagnoses of autism and cognitive impairment. Her parents worked with the school to provide the educational support she needed.

But subsequent genetic testing yielded an unexpected result. Last June, at age 7, Elle was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome type C.

Sanfilippo syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a deficiency of enzymes that break down certain substances inside cells. It particularly affects the brain and central nervous system, and can lead to the gradual regression of cognitive function, language skills and physical abilities.

Sanfilippo syndrome is divided into four types, from A to D. Type C is caused by a mutation in the HGSNAT gene that impairs the function of the associated enzyme. It is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, and the age at which symptoms appear and the rate at which the disease progresses vary from patient to patient.

In its early stages, the disease may manifest as delayed language development or declining learning ability, and can be mistaken for other developmental disorders. As it progresses, the ability to walk and talk may decline, as may memory and the ability to carry out everyday activities.

Chelsea, her mother, said, “I never thought something like this could happen to my child,” adding, “The most heartbreaking moment was when I heard a doctor explain that my seven-year-old daughter might live only into her teens.”

There is currently no approved treatment that can fundamentally treat Sanfilippo syndrome type C. For months after the diagnosis, the family searched for possible treatments and looked into treatment research and gene therapy development pursued by families of patients with other types of Sanfilippo syndrome.

Gene therapy delivers a normally functioning gene to cells in place of a faulty one, enabling them to produce the enzyme that is lacking.

But research into Sanfilippo syndrome type C is still at the stage of preparing for clinical trials.

The couple and families of other patients with type C have begun raising $2.5 million (about 3.4 billion won) in research funding to move toward a clinical trial.

David said, “We’re holding on to hope that our daughter will be able to receive treatment,” adding, “We learned that significant research has been conducted over the past 10 years, and some research has reached the stage of preparing for clinical trials, but there isn’t enough funding to move it forward.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.