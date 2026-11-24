The franchise industry is working to develop business strategies that reflect consumer trends for 2027. Its responses range from changes in work practices using artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthening brands’ distinctive emotional appeal and reorganizing menus and cooking operations. As consumers’ criteria for making choices expand beyond price and quality to include convenience, experience and satisfaction relative to time spent, existing business practices are also being pushed to change. The 10 consumer trends presented by Trend Korea for 2027 are Boredom Society, Life ROI, Form Factor Shift, Try-It Economy, Archiving Humanity, Vibe Working, Retention Strategy, Human Edge, Half Signal and Taste Capital.

Because franchising connects franchisors, franchisees and end consumers, shifts in consumer trends affect business operations across the board. Headquarters need to improve the efficiency of franchisee management, while franchisees must respond to consumers’ changing demands. Against this backdrop, four keywords stand out for the franchise industry: Vibe Working, Human Edge, Form Factor Shift and Life ROI.

Franchise industry sources said on the 24th that four of the 10 trend keywords encompass collaboration with AI, the rediscovery of human values, changes in the form of products and services, and consumer behavior that prioritizes satisfaction relative to the time and money invested.

Vibe Working is an approach that integrates AI naturally into work processes rather than treating it as merely an assistive tool. In the franchise industry, this could mean using AI for headquarters tasks such as franchise consultations and contracts, sales management and legal compliance. As the number of franchise locations grows, management tasks become more complex, making the automation of repetitive work and reduced dependence on staff key challenges. While collaboration with AI points to how work practices are changing, franchise headquarters are also moving to integrate franchise management tasks into digital systems.

Lead Planet’s franchise-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) system is designed to manage franchise-related tasks in an integrated way. It can handle tasks through the system, including sales to prospective franchisees and contract management, sales territory management, and construction project management. By managing tasks that were previously handled separately through a single system, the approach improves operational efficiency at franchisors’ headquarters.

Human Edge is a concept that focuses on the value of judgment, experience and emotional connection that only people can provide in an era when AI is spreading. In the food-service industry, a brand’s history and distinctive story, as well as the emotions evoked by its food, can serve as differentiators. As similar products and services become more common, the elements that help consumers remember a brand are becoming increasingly important.

MangHyang Spicy Noodles is an example of a brand that has carried on its history and the way it operated when it was founded. Established in 1968 in front of an army base in Yeoncheon, the brand highlights vegetable broth and white kimchi as key features of its menu. It has maintained its identity through a menu and cooking methods that have continued for many years.

Form Factor Shift is a change that creates new demand by altering the form, structure or way of using an existing product or service while retaining its function. In the food-service industry, this can involve changing not only the menu but also cooking methods and store operations. It means reflecting consumers’ changing eating habits and franchisees’ operating conditions while maintaining an existing brand’s identity.

Juk Story has expanded its menu around pot-cooked porridge and rice, broadening its business from a traditional porridge shop into a casual Korean restaurant. Introducing a pressure-cooker cooking method for individual servings is another change. To reduce the cooking burden on franchisees, the company has adopted an approach in which some processes are carried out at headquarters before the products are supplied to franchise locations. It has changed not only the menu but also the cooking process and the way franchise locations are operated.

Life ROI is a consumer mindset that weighs the value gained against the resources invested in life, including time and effort as well as money. It differs from value-for-money consumption, which simply involves choosing less expensive products. Consumers tend to consider not just price but also quality, convenience and the time needed to buy and use a product. Cafe1847 operates mainly in specialized locations such as universities and hospitals. It prepares salads and sandwiches in its stores, while its bagels are made and sold on the same day. This approach responds to demand from consumers who consider freshness and menu selection alongside price.

There is a view in the franchise industry that brands need to take their individual characteristics and customer base into account when applying next year’s consumer trends to their businesses. Rather than adopting popular keywords across the board, they should choose changes that suit the actual operations of franchise locations and consumer demand.

A franchise industry official said, “Quite a few elements of the 2027 consumer trends are already being used in the franchise industry,” adding, “It is important to understand a brand’s identity and core customer base, then select and apply the trends that suit its business.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.