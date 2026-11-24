[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that robot-arm-assisted knee replacement surgery results in less postoperative inflammation within the joint and fewer systemic inflammatory responses than conventional surgery.

Knee replacement surgery is a standard treatment for end-stage knee osteoarthritis. However, tissue damage during surgery triggers inflammatory responses in the joint and throughout the body, affecting postoperative pain, swelling and recovery. The use of robotic surgery has expanded over roughly the past decade, and it was expected to cause less inflammation because it can precisely limit the area of bone cut and reduce damage to surrounding tissue. However, most previous studies examining this relied solely on blood tests, and their follow-up periods were short, lasting no more than a month after surgery.

A research team led by Professor Song Si-young of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital analyzed both joint and systemic inflammation in 60 patients who underwent knee replacement surgery for end-stage knee osteoarthritis: 34 had conventional surgery and 26 had robotic surgery. The team collected joint fluid from during surgery through two days afterward, and blood from before surgery through two months afterward, and compared inflammatory substances, inflammation markers and immune cell counts.

The tests of joint fluid on the first and second days after surgery found that concentrations of some inflammatory substances were significantly lower in patients who had robotic surgery than in those who had conventional surgery. In particular, on the second day after surgery, the concentration of interleukin-8 (IL-8) in the robotic surgery patients was less than half that in the conventional surgery patients.

Blood tests also showed lower levels of inflammatory substances and inflammation markers in the robotic surgery patients than in the conventional surgery patients during the month after surgery. They also had fewer immune cells, including white blood cells, which increase in response to inflammation. Levels of some immune cells remained lower in the robotic surgery patients in tests conducted two months after surgery.

Professor Song Si-young explained, "Until now, the advantages of robotic surgery have been emphasized mainly in terms of surgical precision. This study is significant because it analyzed inflammatory responses in both the operated knee joint and the body as a whole, adding evidence that robotic surgery also places less stress on the body."

Song also said, "Going forward, we will also compare outcomes that patients directly experience, such as pain and speed of recovery, to help find better surgical methods for them." The study was conducted with support from the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, under its Excellent Young Researchers and Creative Challenge Research for Balanced Academic Development programs. The results were recently published in the SCIE-indexed international journal Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Si-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.