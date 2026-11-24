Hankook Competition in action at the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours | Photo courtesy of Hankook & Company Group

[Sportschosun, Reporter Noh Ju-hwan] As motorsports have grown increasingly popular at home and abroad, they have become a venue for proving companies' technological and brand competitiveness, beyond simply recording race results. In particular, motorsports are seen as a proving ground for technical limits that are difficult to test under ordinary conditions, since high-speed driving at hundreds of kilometers per hour, sudden temperature changes and a variety of track surfaces all come into play at once.

Hankook & Company Group (Chairman Cho Hyun-bum) is strategically capitalizing on this trend, using motorsports as an integrated R&D and marketing platform. Guided by Chairman Cho's passion for and philosophy on motorsports, the group is focusing less on short-term results than on long-term technology testing, data accumulation and strengthening its brand competitiveness.

Hankook Competition, sponsored by Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., the group's operating holding company, has grown into one of the country's top racing teams since its founding in 2009. It has won the overall title seven times in the Superrace Championship's 6000 class in Korea. At the 2023 European event of the 24H SERIES, one of the world's largest endurance racing competitions, it also demonstrated its competitiveness on the global stage by winning the overall championship along with titles in GT Trophy, GT4 and GT Drivers.

Since 2024, the team has taken on a global challenge by competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in Germany. The Nürburgring 24 Hours is one of the world's most prestigious endurance races, alongside the 24 Hours of Daytona in the United States and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. Its track stretches for more than roughly 25 km, with dozens of corners, significant elevation changes and unpredictable weather. The conditions are so harsh that the race is known as the “Green Hell,” and simply finishing is considered proof of a team's technological capability and durability.

F1 and Formula E, where race cars compete fitted with one-make tires, both run “one-make tire” races using tires from the same manufacturer. As a result, competition among premium automakers tends to stand out more in these series. By contrast, the Nürburgring 24 Hours is a venue where major global tire brands bring their special racing tires, making it the most intense arena for technological competition among tire brands. Alongside the drivers' abilities, teams' staff also compete off the track.

Amid this intense competition, Hankook Competition finished ninth last year in the top-tier SP9 (GT3) class, becoming the first Asian team to break into the top 10. This achievement came just two years after the team began competing in the race, with Hankook Tire & Technology's technical expertise and the drivers' experience combining to create a synergy. The team also finished 13th overall this year, demonstrating its competitiveness in global motorsports. The achievement is all the more significant because motorsports are not merely “a stage for proving success,” but “a process of testing limits and perfecting technology.”

This is the result of Hankook Competition's focus, under the long-term strategy led by Chairman Cho Hyun-bum, on testing technology through real-world experience, accumulating data and strengthening the capabilities of drivers and engineers, rather than simply competing for results. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. is demonstrating its technological capabilities by supplying official racing tires to around 60 global motorsports events worldwide, including the electric-car racing series ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Hankook & Company Co., Ltd.'s operation of Hankook Competition and Hankook Tire & Technology's global motorsports sponsorship form a strategic combination that generates synergy through an independent yet complementary structure. The strategy goes beyond simply operating a team or sponsoring tires: through a long-term motorsports strategy, the group aims to demonstrate its technological capabilities, brand strength and global competitiveness at the group level. In particular, the fact that motorsports are led at the holding-company level is seen as a technology strategy for the entire group, extending beyond the marketing of a single affiliate.

Exterior of Technoplex, Hankook & Company Group's headquarters | Photo courtesy of Hankook & Company Group

Data gathered in the extreme environment of motorsports leads to technology development directly tied to drivers' real-world experience, including tires' high-speed stability, braking performance and wear characteristics. This, in turn, strengthens the competitiveness of motorsports teams, while proven technology boosts the credibility of the Hankook brand in global markets, creating a virtuous cycle. Through this structure, Hankook & Company Group uses motorsports not merely as a sport, but as a strategic asset for securing both technological validation and brand competitiveness.

Chairman Cho Hyun-bum said, “To be recognized for the world's best technology, competitiveness on the highest stage is essential,” demonstrating that long-term investment in motorsports dating back to the 2000s is paying off. Hankook & Company Group plans to continue using motorsports as a strategic platform for securing both technological validation and brand competitiveness, while continually strengthening Hankook's standing in global markets. It also plans to broaden its engagement with motorsports and identify new opportunities to create synergy.

Reporter Noh Ju-hwan | nogoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.