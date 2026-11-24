The Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation is actively working to attract MICE events (meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions). It promoted the province’s appeal as a MICE destination, highlighting plans to expand its exhibition and convention infrastructure and its distinctive local tourism resources.

According to the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation on the 24th, it took part in the 2026 Korea MICE Expo (KME), held at COEX Magok Convention Center in Seoul from the 17th to the 19th. The 2026 KME, hosted by the Korea MICE Association, drew about 5,000 people from the domestic and international MICE industries, around 200 major buyers, and some 300 related organizations and companies.

At the 2026 KME, the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation operated a joint promotional booth with the Boryeong Festival and Tourism Foundation. Under the slogan “Your Next Destination in Korea, South Chungcheong,” it focused on building connections with domestic and international buyers. It also introduced the progress of plans to build the Chungnam International Exhibition and Convention Center (CICC), unique venues in the province’s 15 cities and counties (event spaces with distinctive local characteristics), and tourism content. In addition, it presented tourism programs linked to major events scheduled for 2027, including the Nonsan World Strawberry Industry Expo and the Boryeong Island Biennale.

The foundation also held business consultations. Through pre-matched, one-on-one buyer consultations (PSA), it conducted a total of 15 consultations with domestic and international academic societies and associations, professional conference organizers (PCOs), incentive travel agencies and others.

Lee Han-su, acting CEO of the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, “This was an opportunity to promote the competitiveness of convergence-based MICE in South Chungcheong, combining the province’s accessibility due to its proximity to the Seoul metropolitan area with its historical, natural and marine resources.” He added, “We will work with cities and counties in the province and related organizations to attract high-value-added global MICE events and contribute to revitalizing the local economy.”

○ Jeongseon County in Gangwon State is pursuing a project to renovate and expand Samseonggak Hall at Jeongamsa Temple. The plan is to preserve the site’s historical value by renovating the aging building and systematically managing the temple’s cultural heritage and surrounding landscape.

According to Jeongseon County, the project to renovate and expand Samseonggak Hall at Jeongamsa Temple will receive 750 million won in funding and run through December 2027. Jeongamsa is said to have been founded in 643 by the Buddhist monk Jajang, during the reign of Queen Seondeok of Silla. The temple preserves historical and cultural heritage related to Buddhist faith, including the Jeongseon Jeongamsa Sumanotap Pagoda, National Treasure No. 332. The pagoda was elevated to National Treasure status in 2020, in recognition of its historical and cultural heritage value.

Samseonggak Hall at Jeongamsa Temple was renovated in the 1970s. Its interior was cramped and its ceilings were low, making it inconvenient for worshippers and visitors to use.

In the first half of this year, Jeongseon County consulted with relevant experts and commissioned a basic design, while also discussing the building’s layout, floor and elevation plans, and project scope with the Korea Heritage Service. Mok Mun-yeong, head of Jeongseon County’s Culture and Sports Division, said, “Renovating buildings at traditional temples should improve convenience and safety while also taking into account the historical significance embodied in the buildings and their relationship with nearby cultural heritage.” Mok added, “We will consult thoroughly with relevant experts and the Korea Heritage Service and carry out the project in a way that preserves Jeongamsa’s traditional landscape and ensures its historical and cultural value endures.”

○ Uljin County said it recently held a “healing program for staff handling civil complaints” at Geumgangsong Ecorium.

According to Uljin County, the program was designed to ease the psychological fatigue of staff who face emotional labor and work-related pressures while assisting a diverse range of people with civil complaints, and to foster a healthy work environment. Participants stepped away from their daily duties, took a short break and enjoyed various activities to care for their bodies and minds. The county said they also had an opportunity to find emotional stability and recharge through time spent communicating and empathizing with one another.

Uljin County expects the program to help staff handling civil complaints recognize the importance of stress management and have a positive effect on their ability to provide more stable services. Uljin County Governor Hwang I-ju said, “Staff handling civil complaints need to be healthy and happy to provide better service to county residents.” Hwang added, “We will continue working to improve employees’ psychological well-being and job satisfaction, and to provide courteous administrative services for civil complaints that residents can truly appreciate.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.