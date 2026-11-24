Provided by KCC GLASS Corporation

As “seamless interiors,” which minimize the joints between floors and walls to create a greater sense of openness and unity, attract attention, interest in large-format finishing materials is growing.

HomeCC Interior, KCC GLASS Corporation’s interior design brand, is responding to market changes by introducing engineered wood flooring and wall panels with large formats and distinctive surface textures.

HomeCC Interior’s “Sup Gangmaru Stone Square” features a large square format measuring 597 mm on each side and a natural stone design, while “Sup Gangmaru Texture Wide” uses a wide format measuring 165 mm across and 1,205 mm long to recreate the natural look characteristic of solid wood.

Both products use the “Real Embo” technique to bring out the surface’s three-dimensional texture.

They also use Grade 1 water-resistant plywood and a high-strength HPL surface material to improve durability. The “micro-beveling” technique, which gently rounds the flooring edges, enhances the quality of the finish after installation.

The trend toward larger formats is also continuing in the wall panel market.

Recently launched by HomeCC Interior, “Vicenti Wall” is an interior wall panel product made with large panels ranging in size from 600 × 1,200 mm to 1,200 × 3,000 mm.

The product recreates the patterns and textures characteristic of stone. Its dry installation method, in which panels are assembled, reduces the curing and grouting work required for conventional tile installation.

In particular, using panels 3,000 mm high makes it possible to create a full-height design that covers the space from floor to ceiling with a single panel.

The joints between panels are also minimized to about 2 mm, creating a more unified wall surface.

The collection comprises 15 stone patterns in total, ranging from dimensional deep-emboss patterns to the distinctive veining of marble.

Custom-made products using existing HomeCC Interior Film designs are also available, allowing walls and doors to be finished in the same design.

The industry expects competition among large-format products in both flooring and wall panels to intensify as interest in seamless interiors grows.

HomeCC Interior plans to meet consumers’ diverse interior design needs with a product range featuring distinctive designs and large formats.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.