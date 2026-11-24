[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Immediately after its official launch, Incheon Sejong Hospital’s Pelvic Organ Prolapse Surgery Center, headed by Jeong Seong-woo, successfully performed Asia’s first simultaneous rectocele and metabolic/bariatric surgery using a da Vinci SP single-port robotic system.

According to Incheon Sejong Hospital on the 24th, the hospital successfully performed rectocele surgery (ventral rectopexy) and metabolic/bariatric surgery (sleeve gastrectomy) simultaneously on the 11th using a da Vinci SP single-port robotic system on Patient A, a 60-year-old woman.

Performed just two days after the Pelvic Organ Prolapse Surgery Center’s official launch, the operation was the first case in Asia of simultaneous surgery for rectocele and obesity using a da Vinci SP single-port robotic system.

A representative of Intuitive Surgical Korea Co., Ltd., the Korean entity for the da Vinci SP, said, “The successful simultaneous performance of rectocele surgery and metabolic/bariatric surgery using the da Vinci SP single-port robotic system is the first such case, with no precedent in Korea or elsewhere in Asia.”

The operation was performed by Jeong Seong-woo, head of the Pelvic Organ Prolapse Surgery Center and a surgeon.

He is a surgeon who specializes in treating pelvic organ prolapse conditions, including rectocele, as well as hernias and anal diseases, and is also certified in metabolic/bariatric surgery. He has built up experience in the field by performing minimally invasive procedures using laparoscopy and the da Vinci SP single-port robotic system.

The center director used this case to emphasize the importance of treating obesity and pelvic organ prolapse conditions together.

Patient A was obese, with a height of 149 cm, a weight of 68.1 kg, and a body mass index (BMI) of 30.67 kg/m2. She had hyperlipidemia and fatty liver and experienced shortness of breath. She also reported difficulty with bowel movements, including a sensation that “stool gets stuck at the anus” when defecating.

Magnetic resonance defecography (MR defecography) showed rectocele and cystocele accompanied by pelvic floor descent.

“Obesity can increase pressure in the abdomen and place stress on the muscles and tissues that support the pelvic organs,” Center Director Jeong Seong-woo said. “It is especially important for obese patients with bowel movement difficulties to assess the condition of their pelvic organs and any accompanying conditions together when planning treatment.”

He added, “For patients who need both metabolic/bariatric surgery and pelvic organ prolapse surgery, simultaneous surgery may be considered depending on their condition. Among the various minimally invasive surgical options, including da Vinci SP single-port robotic surgery, it is important to choose the treatment best suited to the patient.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Center Director Jeong Seong-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.