[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo) was recently selected for support under the Korea Workers’ Compensation & Welfare Service’s 2026 program to establish and operate new win-win joint workplace daycare centers.

The win-win joint workplace daycare center program supports the establishment and operation of workplace daycare centers shared by multiple businesses, helping ease the childcare burden on employees of small and medium-sized enterprises and support work-life balance.

Following its selection for the program, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital is moving forward with plans to build a workplace daycare center that will provide a childcare environment for hospital employees and workers at local small and medium-sized businesses.

The new daycare center will be built near the hospital, with two above-ground floors and a total floor area of 600 square meters (about 182 pyeong). It is planned to have facilities capable of caring for 60 infants and young children. The target opening date is March 2028.

Fifty percent of the daycare center’s total capacity will be allocated to participating institutions from local small and medium-sized businesses. Since six of the eight participating institutions are medical facilities, the center plans to operate a healthcare-focused childcare model that reflects their characteristics.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “We will create a stable childcare environment so that hospital employees and workers at local small and medium-sized businesses can ease the burden of raising their children and work with peace of mind,” adding, “By building a joint workplace daycare center, we will realize the value of growing together with the local community.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.