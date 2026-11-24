[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital (Hospital Director Choi Won-ju) has introduced Mediwhale’s AI-based fundus image analysis systems, Dr. Noon CVD and Dr. Noon Fundus.

The systems, newly introduced at the hospital, are medical devices that use AI to analyze fundus photographs, assess the risk of cardiovascular disease, and detect abnormal findings related to eye diseases. One of their distinguishing features is that images of the retina, optic nerve and other structures inside the eye can be used to assess not only eye health but also cardiovascular health.

Dr. Noon CVD uses AI to analyze information such as retinal blood vessels visible in fundus images and provides information related to the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the future. Healthcare professionals can refer to the results when assessing a patient’s cardiovascular health and, as needed, recommend preventive health measures such as additional tests or lifestyle changes. Dr. Noon Fundus analyzes fundus images to detect abnormal findings related to eye diseases and assist healthcare professionals with diagnosis. It is used to examine the condition of the fundus, including the retina and optic nerve, and any abnormal findings can lead to a specialist consultation and more detailed tests.

A fundus examination is a noninvasive test that uses a special camera to capture images of the retina, optic nerve and other structures inside the eye. Since images can be obtained without an incision or tissue sampling, the burden of the examination is relatively low. In recent years, the use of AI image analysis has expanded to include checking information related to overall health, in addition to eye diseases.

With the introduction of these systems, Ilsan Paik Hospital plans to expand health assessments using fundus images and connect AI analysis results with professional medical care to support disease prevention and early detection among patients.

“We will make active use of AI-based image analysis technology in clinical care so that patients can gain a broader understanding of their health and so that this can lead to disease prevention and early detection,” said Hospital Director Choi Won-ju.

Meanwhile, the AI analysis results from Dr. Noon CVD and Dr. Noon Fundus are used as reference materials to assist healthcare professionals with diagnosis. Specialists make the final diagnosis of cardiovascular and eye diseases after considering the patient’s symptoms and medical history, additional test results and other relevant information.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Analysis results for retinal blood vessel images are being reviewed in an examination room at Ilsan Paik Hospital using the AI fundus analysis system Dr. Noon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.