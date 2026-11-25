After the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the number of test-takers opting for vision-correction surgery rises sharply.

The procedures they mainly choose are SMILE, performed using a ZEISS VISUMAX 500 system, and SMILE Pro, which uses a ZEISS VISUMAX 800 system. These vision-correction procedures have been proven safe and effective worldwide.

However, even with the same SMILE procedure, recovery speed and visual quality can vary depending on the size of the incision. That is why, when deciding on surgery, it is just as important to consider how safely and quickly you can recover as how much your vision will be corrected.

SMILE surgery uses a femtosecond laser to precisely correct only the stromal layer inside the cornea. Unlike LASIK, it does not make an approximately 24 mm incision in the outer surface of the cornea, nor does it remove the epithelium as in LASEK. Instead, a small incision is made to remove the corrective piece of tissue (lenticule) from inside the cornea. A typical incision is about 2–4 mm wide.

The author's eye clinic has used its proprietary technology to reduce the incision to 1–1.9 mm. Three factors made this possible.

They are a specialized micro-instrument developed in-house for a 1 mm incision, proprietary corneal reinforcement technology that protects thin corneas from pressure damage, and the medical team's skill in using them. In SMILE Pro surgery, the upper part of the cornea is only about 0.11 mm thick. Fine technical skill is essential to complete the surgery through such a narrow passage.

The smaller the incision, the greater the difference patients notice. The biggest change is reduced eye dryness. Nerves involved in tear secretion are densely distributed throughout the cornea. The larger the incision, the more nerves are severed, which can leave the eyes feeling dry and vision seeming hazy. Incisions in the 1 mm range reduce nerve damage and ease discomfort such as dry eyes and glare. They also help preserve visual quality and stability.

Recovery is faster, too. With SMILE Pro using an ultra-small incision in the 1 mm range, recovery is quick enough for patients to wash their face, shower, wear light makeup and drive starting the day after surgery. Because the wound is small, there is less swelling and pain after surgery. Reduced damage to the corneal surface can also lower the risk of complications such as corneal ectasia. This is welcome news for test-takers hoping to complete surgery and recovery in the short period before starting university.

Vision-correction surgery is a procedure people are likely to have only once in their lifetime. Rather than choosing based solely on cost, carefully consider the procedure's pros and cons, the medical team's expertise and the precision of the equipment. Above all, I recommend first asking how much of the cornea can be preserved. If you want fast recovery, a high level of safety and clear, high-quality vision, SMILE Pro with a 1 mm ultra-small incision is worth considering.

Advice: Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

◇ Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.