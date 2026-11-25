◇Cases of people experiencing pain in joints, including the knees, are increasing as the weather turns cold. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As temperatures drop and cold winds begin to blow, more people are complaining of pain and stiffness in various joints, including the knees, fingers and back. In particular, symptoms of degenerative arthritis may worsen as the cold stiffens muscles and ligaments, while reduced activity and weight gain add to the strain. Reducing movement out of fear of pain can lead to a vicious cycle in which the muscles around the joints weaken and their function declines, so careful management is needed in winter.

Dr. Jung Gu-hwang, director of the Joint Center at Barun Sesang Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, “When it gets cold, tissues around the joints contract and blood flow decreases, which can increase sensitivity to pain. If you have a joint condition, it is important to start managing it before winter.” He outlined “five health management tips” for people with arthritis during the winter.

◇Keep the joints warm

Exposure to cold air can stiffen the muscles and ligaments around the joints, making movement uncomfortable and potentially worsening pain. When going outside, it is a good idea to protect major joints with items such as knee braces, insulated pants and gloves. Indoors, too, use a knee blanket or similar item to keep cold drafts from blowing directly onto the joints. Warm compresses may also help, but older adults and people with reduced sensation should beware of low-temperature burns. After getting up in the morning or before going outside, gently warm up and move the joints slowly.

◇Maintain joint flexibility and muscle strength

In winter, reduced physical activity can easily weaken the muscles around the thighs and hips. When muscle strength declines, the strain on the knees also increases when walking or going up and down stairs. It is a good idea to make a habit of lightly stretching the back, knees and hips for even 10–15 minutes a day. Slowly straightening the legs while seated in a chair or lifting the heels can also help.

Avoid sitting in the same position for 30–40 minutes or longer. It is a good idea to get up from time to time, walk lightly or stretch your legs to move the joints. Low-impact exercise, such as riding a stationary bike or walking on level ground, is also recommended. However, if pain worsens or a joint swells during exercise, adjust the intensity and duration.

◇Maintain a healthy weight

In winter, people tend to gain weight because they are less active and more likely to seek out high-calorie foods. In particular, a weight gain of 2–3 kg can be a considerable burden for people with arthritis. It is understood that for every 1 kg of weight gained, the load on the knee joint can increase by around 3–4 kg, depending on movement. As weight increases, so does the burden on cartilage and the tissues around the joints, making it important to maintain a healthy weight.

To do this, continue to manage meal portions and snacks and exercise regularly, even in winter. Rather than trying to lose weight drastically, it is preferable to combine a balanced diet with indoor exercise.

Dr. Jung explained, “When people hear ‘strength training,’ they may easily think of high-intensity exercise, but what matters is not the intensity—it’s doing it consistently. Older adults with knee arthritis or weak muscles can start with simple exercises, such as placing a light water bottle or cushion on the ankle, lifting the leg and holding it up, or sitting down and standing up while holding onto a chair.”

◇If pain persists, don’t put off seeing a doctor

If joint pain is dismissed as being caused by the cold and left untreated, the right time for treatment may be missed. It is a good idea to see a specialist if the pain lasts for two weeks or longer, or becomes severe enough to make it difficult to go up and down stairs. If a joint is swollen or movement is restricted, the exact cause should also be determined.

Treatment for degenerative arthritis varies depending on its stage and the patient’s condition. In the early stages, pain can be managed and joint function maintained with conservative treatments such as lifestyle changes, exercise and medication. It is also unwise to cut back too much on activity out of fear of pain. Conversely, you should not exercise excessively while trying to endure the pain. It is important to maintain an amount and intensity of exercise suited to the condition of your joints.

◇Choose appropriate treatment based on your condition

Finally, treatment should be selected to suit the condition of the joints. In addition to medication, physical therapy and exercise therapy, treatments such as cartilage injections containing hyaluronic acid or autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy may be considered, depending on the patient’s condition. Depending on the extent of cartilage damage and the progression of arthritis, stem cell-based cartilage regeneration treatments such as Cartistem may also be considered. However, each treatment has different eligible patients and expected effects, so the decision should be made after a comprehensive assessment of factors including the patient’s age, the extent of cartilage damage and any coexisting conditions.

If cartilage damage is extensive and pain is severe enough to make daily life difficult despite conservative treatment, joint replacement surgery may be considered. More recently, robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery has also been used, with the position and alignment of the artificial joint planned precisely before surgery.

Dr. Jung advised, “In winter, reduced activity and the cold can worsen joint pain, but basic lifestyle measures such as keeping warm, stretching and managing your weight can help prevent symptoms from getting worse. If the pain continues, don’t just endure it or leave it untreated; get an accurate diagnosis early and choose a treatment that suits you.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Dr. Jung Gu-hwang explains knee arthritis. Photo courtesy of Barun Sesang Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.