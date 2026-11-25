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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As more households regard pets as family members, interest in caring for dogs’ health is also growing. Even dogs that usually seem healthy can deteriorate in a short time if infected with a virus or bacteria. Puppies and senior dogs are especially vulnerable to infectious diseases and need to be closely monitored by their owners. Experts emphasize that vaccination, good hygiene and early detection of unusual symptoms are fundamental to protecting dogs’ health.

One of the major infectious diseases dogs should watch out for is canine parvovirus infectionIt is transmitted through the feces of infected dogs or environments contaminated by their feces, and is highly contagious. It can be fatal, especially to puppies that have not completed their vaccinations.

The main symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, loss of appetite and lethargy. Persistent severe diarrhea and vomiting can quickly lead to dehydration, while damage to the intestinal lining can cause a rapid decline in the dog’s overall condition. If infection is suspected, the dog should be immediately isolated from other dogs and taken to a veterinary clinic. The longer treatment is delayed, the greater the risk to the dog’s life, making early diagnosis and intensive treatment important.

Canine distemperis also a viral disease that requires particular caution. It is commonly caused by a virus in a group similar to the measles virus and can be transmitted through respiratory secretions from infected dogs or contaminated objects. Early symptoms include fever, a runny nose, increased eye discharge, coughing and loss of appetite.

As the disease progresses, it can affect not only the digestive and respiratory systems but also the nervous system. Neurological symptoms such as seizures, muscle tremors, difficulty walking and paralysis may also occur. Since there is no specific cure, treatment of symptoms and management of complications are important; even dogs that recover may be left with neurological aftereffects. Above all, vaccination is important to reduce the risk of infection.

In settings where multiple dogs live or come into contact with one another, such as dog daycares, dog hotels and dog parks, kennel cough infectionshould also be a concern. This disease, known as infectious tracheobronchitis, can result from the combined effects of various pathogens, including viruses and bacteria. It spreads easily through droplets released when infected dogs cough or sneeze.

The most common symptom is a dry cough. Dogs may also cough roughly as if something were stuck in their throats, sneeze or have a runny nose. Healthy adult dogs often have relatively mild cases and recover, but puppies, senior dogs and dogs with underlying conditions may develop more serious illness, such as pneumonia. When using facilities where multiple dogs gather, it is advisable to check their vaccination status and the facility’s ventilation and disinfection practices.

Leptospirosisis a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted to people as well as dogs. Infection can occur through contact with the urine of animals infected with Leptospira bacteria, or with water or soil contaminated by their urine. The risk of infection may be higher in standing water or potentially contaminated puddles, especially after heavy rain.

Infection can cause fever, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea, and in severe cases can damage kidney and liver function. If it progresses to acute kidney or liver failure, it can become life-threatening, so prompt diagnosis and treatment are necessary. Owners should take hygiene precautions, such as preventing their dogs from drinking standing water or licking contaminated soil during walks, and avoiding bare-handed contact with the urine of dogs suspected of being infected.

The foundation of preventing infectious diseases is to vaccinate dogs according to the recommended schedule. After walks, owners should also wipe dirt and other contaminants from their dogs’ paws and bodies and prevent them from coming into contact with other dogs’ feces or contaminated water. If unusual symptoms such as coughing or a runny nose appear after a dog has visited a facility where multiple dogs gather, it is advisable to keep the dog away from other dogs and seek veterinary care.

Unusual symptoms should not be dismissed as a temporary dip in condition and left untreated. In particular, if a dog experiences repeated vomiting, bloody stools, severe lethargy, difficulty breathing or seizures, it should be taken to a veterinary clinic without delay. Because illness can progress quickly in puppies and senior dogs, regular checkups and vaccination are important for reducing the risk of infectious diseases.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.