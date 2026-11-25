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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Prescriptions in Korea for obesity treatments such as Mounjaro and Wegovy have risen sharply. An analysis of Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) data by So Byeong-hun, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, found that completed checks through the Drug Utilization Review (DUR) service for Mounjaro and Wegovy totaled more than 4.06 million from their launches through August this year: 2,641,523 for Mounjaro (launched in August 2025) and 1,420,858 for Wegovy (launched in October 2024), respectively. These figures count checks completed by medical institutions through DUR to prevent duplicate prescriptions. Although they do not exactly match the number of prescriptions actually issued, they provide an indication of the scale of obesity-treatment use in Korea.

As more people turn to obesity treatments to lose weight, “how much weight was lost” has become as important as “what was lost.” That is because muscle can be lost along with body fat. Muscle is a major tissue involved in movement, joint support and blood sugar regulation. Losing too much can lead to physical imbalances and weaken fitness and metabolic function.

“When obesity treatments suppress appetite and cause people to eat much less, it is easy for their protein intake to become inadequate as well,” said Kim Yoo-mi, chief of endocrinology at Incheon Himchan General Hospital. “If energy and protein deficiencies persist, the balance between muscle protein synthesis and breakdown can be disrupted, and muscle may also decline. Along with the rate of weight loss, people should therefore monitor their nutrient intake and whether they are exercising.”

◇ Muscle Declines Along With Fat ... Even Young People Need to Take Care

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, acts on GLP-1 receptors, which are involved in appetite and satiety. Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, acts on GLP-1 and GIP receptors. These drugs reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness, lowering calorie intake. When people consume less energy than their bodies use, their bodies burn stored fat for energy and their weight decreases.

Neglecting nutrition and exercise during weight loss makes it harder to maintain muscle. Muscle is maintained through an ongoing cycle of protein synthesis and breakdown. When food intake drops sharply and protein supply becomes inadequate, it is difficult to get enough amino acids to build muscle protein. Also, if people lose weight without exercising, the load on their leg muscles decreases, as does the contraction stimulus needed to maintain muscle, making muscle atrophy more likely.

A study of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, published in the international journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism in 2025 analyzed 160 adults with obesity or overweight over 72 weeks. In the tirzepatide group, about 75% of the weight lost was fat and about 25% was lean mass. Lean mass is soft tissue in the body excluding fat and bones; it includes organs and water as well as muscle. The findings show that lean mass, including muscle, declines along with body fat during weight loss.

Muscle is a large tissue that makes up about 40% of body weight. It begins to decline around age 30, and by age 80 total muscle mass has fallen by 30–40% compared with young adulthood. Muscle loss at a young age may not cause noticeable changes right away, but over the long term it affects various metabolic diseases and joint health. A lack of core muscles can put strain on the lower back, while a lack of thigh muscles can place more stress on the knee joints. If muscle is lacking throughout the body, the body’s protein reserves for dealing with illness or stress shrink, potentially slowing recovery. The expressions “muscle pension” and “muscle savings” reflect how important it is to preserve muscle from a young age for good health in later life.

◇ Combine Protein Intake With Strength Training ... Check Strength Before and After Weight Loss

To reduce muscle loss, people need to pay attention to both diet and exercise. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 2025 Dietary Reference Intakes for Koreans, the recommended daily protein intake for adults is 60–65 g for men and 50–55 g for women. If the daily target is 60 g, divide it into about 20 g at each of three meals. Have eggs with milk or unsweetened soy milk for breakfast, and get protein from fish, lean meat, tofu and similar foods at lunch and dinner. Any amount that is difficult to get from food can be supplemented with protein drinks or other products.

Resistance training, which works the muscles against the resistance of one’s own body weight, bands or equipment, should also be included. A study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine in 2025 found that adding resistance training to dietary changes resulted in less lean-mass loss than dietary changes alone. Simple resistance exercises that can be done at home without equipment include: slowly standing up from and sitting back down on a chair using leg strength without pushing off with the hands; standing behind a chair, holding its backrest and raising and lowering both heels; lying on the floor with the back down and knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and lifting and lowering the hips; and standing facing a wall, placing both hands against it, and bending and straightening the elbows. Gradually increase the intensity and number of repetitions to match your fitness level, and include aerobic exercise such as walking.

“If climbing stairs or lifting objects becomes harder than before after weight loss, or you tire easily during everyday activities, a body-composition test and grip-strength assessment can be used to check skeletal muscle mass and strength and determine whether muscle loss has occurred,” said Min Seung-gi, chief of orthopedics at Incheon Himchan General Hospital. “Muscle plays an important role not only in cardiopulmonary and metabolic function but also in the health of joints, cartilage and the spine, so preventing muscle loss should come before dieting.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.