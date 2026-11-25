[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] Professor Lee Seok-hyeon of the Department of Radiology at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Dong Jin Lee) has unveiled clinical results showing that artificial intelligence (AI) cut the time needed to analyze prostate cancer tumor volume from more than 30 minutes to 4–5 minutes. The findings demonstrated the potential of next-generation precision medicine, presenting multiple applications of AI that can use PET-CT images taken for cancer diagnosis alone to precisely determine whether lung nodules are malignant and simultaneously assess cardiovascular risk.

On the 5th, Professor Lee Seok-hyeon presented clinical applications of AI-based PET-CT at the 2026 Nuclear Medicine Grand Symposium hosted by GE Healthcare.

Invited again this year after also being invited last year, Professor Lee Seok-hyeon gave a lecture titled “Clinical Experience with Deep Learning-Enhanced Digital PET-CT: From PSMA Imaging to Quantitative Analysis.” Drawing on actual clinical cases and analysis results, Lee introduced various applications of AI, including measuring prostate cancer tumor volume, interpreting lung nodules, correcting for respiratory motion, and analyzing coronary artery calcification.

Professor Lee Seok-hyeon presented a case in which deep learning-based image enhancement technology was applied for the first time in Korea to PSMA PET-CT images of a patient with prostate cancer. The technology was applied to images from a scanner that has 2–3 times the sensitivity of other equipment but does not support Time of Flight (ToF). It produced images with high sensitivity and quality similar to images acquired using ToF. PSMA PET-CT is an examination that uses a radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) to evaluate prostate cancer lesions.

Professor Lee used AI to automatically analyze prostate cancer volume. Separating suspicious lesions in the images and calculating their volume took more than 30 minutes manually and about 4–5 minutes with AI. Lee explained that the technology could reduce the measurement burden on medical staff and help compare changes in tumor volume before and after treatment. Lee added, however, that clinicians need to review and correct the results because the program may mistake signals from normal organs for lesions or miss some lesions.

Lee also explained that deep learning-based image-processing technology could help determine whether small lung nodules are malignant. PET-CT is an examination that shows both the distribution of radiopharmaceuticals in the body and anatomical information; the clarity of lesions and their measured values can vary depending on the image-processing method.

A comparison of 38 lung nodules imaged at the hospital found that images processed with deep learning tended to show radiopharmaceutical uptake in malignant nodules more clearly than images produced using conventional methods. In the analysis, sensitivity for detecting malignant nodules increased, while false positives—benign nodules classified as malignant—did not. Lee explained that further validation is needed before the results can be generalized, as there were only eight benign nodules.

Lee also introduced a technology for correcting motion caused by breathing. When a lung nodule moves as a person breathes, the lesion may appear blurred in the image or its radiopharmaceutical uptake may be measured as lower than it actually is. This method extracts respiratory information from image data to correct for motion and can be used without an external respiratory-monitoring device. Compared with imaging methods that use an external device, it could help reduce preparation and additional-scan time as well as the burden of radiation exposure.

Lee also presented a case of automatically analyzing coronary artery calcification on PET-CT scans taken to evaluate cancer. The approach analyzes information already included in existing scan images to assess health risks beyond cancer.

Lee said that when an AI program was applied to CT images reconstructed for coronary artery calcification analysis, the calcification grades in an analysis of 31 people were in approximately 90% agreement with assessments from ECG-gated cardiac CT. The result shows the potential to obtain information from existing scans of cancer patients that could help assess cardiovascular risk.

“AI is being used not only to show lesions more clearly, but also to measure tumor volume and identify additional clinical information in existing images,” Professor Lee Seok-hyeon said. “Drawing on experience gained in actual clinical practice, I will verify the technology’s strengths and limitations and explore ways to use it to support patient assessment and clinicians’ image interpretation.”

Professor Lee Seok-hyeon was appointed the new director of publications at the Korean Society of Nuclear Medicine’s autumn scientific meeting, held November 5–6. Lee received the society’s Outstanding Reviewer Award in 2021, the Young Investigator Award in 2024 for research on AI-based bone scan analysis, and the Leading Innovation Award in 2025 for research assessing cardiovascular disease risk using PET-CT. Drawing on experience earning certification as a Korean manuscript editor and writing commentaries for academic journals, Lee plans to contribute to the development of the society’s journal and the dissemination of research findings.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Seok-hyeon of the Department of Radiology at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital presents clinical applications at the 2026 Nuclear Medicine Grand Symposium hosted by GE Healthcare, including

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.