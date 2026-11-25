Photo provided by Saeon

Saeon, a company specializing in edtech and autonomous-driving robots, said it had successfully completed an educational program using its ALTINO autonomous car robot for coding education at the '2026 Coding & Maker with AI Camp,' held on the 22nd.

The six-hour program ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was organized as a family-participation program in which parents and children teamed up to complete various missions.

Participants used the dedicated ALTINO app, 'ALTINO Camp,' to complete a range of hands-on tasks, including a stop-and-go game, creating dot-matrix graphics, hand-following using infrared and ambient-light sensors, transmitting codes between robots, and gesture control based on AI image recognition.

Participants had the opportunity to learn the principles of AI and coding in an easy and enjoyable way. Moving beyond theory-centered instruction, the program had families directly control the robots and solve problems together, drawing high levels of engagement and positive response from participants.

A Saeon representative said, “Together with Chinju National University of Education, we created an educational setting where families can communicate and enjoy experiencing AI technology,” adding, “We will continue to contribute to nurturing future talent by developing distinctive educational content and teaching aids.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.