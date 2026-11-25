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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] How long might people live in the age of artificial intelligence (AI)? Nick Bostrom, a prominent Swedish-born philosopher and AI researcher, has drawn attention by suggesting that advances in AI could make human lifespans of 1,200 to 1,400 years possible.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, Bostrom recently appeared on a podcast and argued, “Assuming humans do not age, life expectancy could be roughly 1,200 years, perhaps around 1,400.”

The core of the claim is the dramatic progress AI could bring to the life sciences and medicine. The idea is that, once superintelligent AI surpasses human intellectual capabilities, it could identify the causes of diseases and aging that have been difficult to address with existing research methods and develop new treatments.

In his research paper, Bostrom said superintelligent machines could devise cures for every disease and develop powerful anti-aging and rejuvenation treatments that could restore weakened bodies to a young and healthy state.

He cited cancer treatment as an example. Chemotherapy can affect normal cells as well as cancer cells, causing various side effects, but AI could greatly reduce those effects by developing targeted treatments that precisely eliminate only cancer cells. He also argued that treatments to restore degenerated joints or return blocked arteries to a young and healthy state could become realistic goals in the future.

Research into AI-assisted personalized cancer treatment is already underway. U.S. drugmakers Moderna and Merck & Co. have begun developing a personalized cancer vaccine for patients with melanoma. The approach involves analyzing a patient’s tumor characteristics to design an individualized treatment, and is an example of advanced analytical technologies, including AI, being used in precision medicine.

Bostrom also offered a calculation suggesting that life expectancy could reach about 1,429 years if the annual risk of death for healthy young adults were assumed to be 0.07%.

However, the figure of 1,400 years is a mathematical estimate based on the assumptions that aging disappears and the risk of death remains low for several hundred years or more. There is no clinical evidence or proven treatment showing that this level of life extension is possible for humans in reality.

Bostrom’s claims offer a different perspective from the prevailing concerns in the debate over the pace of AI development. He argued that blindly slowing the development of superintelligent AI is not necessarily in humanity’s best interests.

Rather than comparing the development of superintelligence to “Russian roulette,” he likened it to undergoing surgery and accepting the risks in order to treat a condition that would eventually lead to death if left untreated. The point, he said, is that while humanity does face risks in the development of AI, we must also consider that many people die from disease and aging even as technological progress is slowed.

Bostrom acknowledged that research to improve AI safety could buy more time, but emphasized that every year development is postponed, many people could die from diseases for which they have not received treatment.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.