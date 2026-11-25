From left: Kim Jun-rae, executive director in charge of customer protection at KT’s Customer Division; Choi Se-jun, executive director and head of KT’s Customer Strategy Division; Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial

KT said on the 25th that it had conducted an AI-powered financial fraud prevention campaign with the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). The campaign included preventive education and other measures aimed at minimizing harm as financial fraud schemes grow more sophisticated.

According to KT, it operated an AI financial fraud prevention experience center as part of “2026 World Investor Week,” held at Yeouido Park in Seoul from the 23rd through the 25th. World Investor Week is a global investor education and protection campaign conducted annually by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) since 2017. The experience center focused on giving members of the public firsthand experience with cases in which AI technologies such as deep-voice technology and deepfakes are exploited for financial fraud, and on raising awareness of new types of financial fraud. It also showcased hands-on content featuring voice-phishing detection and AI text-message spam-blocking technologies used in KT’s customer protection brand Ansim 365. KT plans to use the campaign to publicize customer protection efforts that leverage AI technology and make its ongoing customer protection activities based on AI and telecommunications technology more familiar to the public.

KT Executive Director Choi Se-jun said, “As AI technology advances, financial fraud schemes that exploit it, including deepfakes and deep-voice technology, are also evolving. We will use AI and telecommunications technology to protect customers from various digital risks and create a communications environment where customers can feel secure.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.