[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Director Lee Moon-su) recently received Grade 1 in the 10th Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Appropriateness Assessment announced by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

Coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a highly complex cardiovascular procedure that uses another blood vessel to create a bypass and maintain blood flow when a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart becomes blocked or narrowed.

The latest assessment covered 92 medical institutions nationwide that performed coronary artery bypass graft surgery from October 2023 through September 2025.

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital scored highly in evaluation areas including the number of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgeries; the total number of isolated CABG surgeries; the rate of CABG surgeries using the internal mammary artery (IMA); the rate of antiplatelet prescriptions at discharge; the rate of reoperations due to postoperative bleeding or hematoma; the 30-day postoperative mortality rate; the 30-day readmission rate after discharge; and the length of hospital stay after surgery.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-su said, “Because coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a highly complex procedure directly linked to patients’ lives, accurate diagnosis, skilled surgery and systematic management are important,” adding, “We will continue to provide high-quality care based on our accumulated clinical experience and expertise.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.