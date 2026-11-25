[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Park Dong-hyeok of the Department of Neurosurgery at Korea University Anam Hospital has taken office as the 17th president of the Korean Society of Neurointensive Care.

Professor Park took office as the 17th president at the “2026 17th Annual Scientific Meeting and General Assembly of the Korean Society of Neurointensive Care,” held at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital on the 21st. His term is one year.

The Korean Society of Neurointensive Care is a professional academic organization that works to improve the standard of care and advance research for critically ill neurological patients with life-threatening conditions, including severe strokes, severe head injuries, brain hemorrhages and neurological emergencies. It carries out various activities to strengthen expertise in neurointensive care, train medical professionals, foster multidisciplinary collaboration and advance related health care policies.

The newly appointed president, Park Dong-hyeok, is an expert in cerebrovascular diseases and neurointensive care. He has served as a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Korea University Anam Hospital, providing clinical care and conducting research on severe cerebrovascular diseases. He has also contributed to the development of care systems for critically ill emergency patients as head of the Seoul-designated Severe Trauma Definitive Care Center, and has advanced scholarship in neurointensive care as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Neurointensive Care, the Korean Society of Neurointensive Care’s official academic journal.

During his term, President Park plans to focus on strengthening the academic capabilities of neurointensive care and laying the groundwork for the society’s sustainable development. In particular, he will prioritize training and developing specialists in neurointensive care, supporting the academic activities of young medical professionals, expanding industry-academic collaboration to promote research, and strengthening the institutional foundations for neurointensive care.

He also plans to raise awareness of the importance of neurointensive care, a core area of critical and essential health care, and work with related academic societies, the government and relevant organizations to improve the care environment for critically ill neurological patients and establish an appropriate medical reimbursement system.

President Park said, “Neurointensive care is a core area of essential health care that determines the survival and neurological recovery of critically ill patients at the brink between life and death. I will further strengthen academic expertise while building a dynamic society where members actively exchange ideas and young medical professionals can participate with pride and a vision.” He added, “I will expand investment in research and education and strengthen the society’s financial and institutional foundations so that it can develop into an organization that provides practical support to its members. I will do my utmost to enhance the expertise and social value of neurointensive care and contribute to the advancement of critical and essential health care in South Korea,” in remarks on taking office.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Dong-hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.